Video shows the moment shots fired during Highland Park parade

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Darby police are trying to locate a teen suspect wanted for third-degree murder. Police say 16-year-old Jermaine Young has been charged as an adult with third-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy. The incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday night at a home on Ruskin Lane. Court documents claim Young, the victim and five friends were there to make a music video when police say Young fired. BREAKING: Upper Darby Police are trying to locate Jermaine Young, 16, charged as an adult with 3rd degree murder in fatal shooting of a 14 y/o...

UPPER DARBY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO