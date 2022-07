MIAMI – Miami-Dade police are looking for 20-year-old Alejandro Suarez, who went missing on July 4. Suarez told his mother he needed to go do something for school. "The day before, he talked to me and said, 'Mom, I have to go to the school for some class. I have to bring something,'" said Odalys Heredia. "I said, 'Alex, it's July 4th. The school is closed.'"Heredia said he insisted that he would be right back. She said her son is autistic and has Asperger's syndrome, and said he drives himself to and from class at the Miami Dade College Kendall campus three...

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO