Colorado Rapids lose focus, fall to Austin FC behind three unanswered goals

Austin FC midfielder Hector Jimenez, right, fights for control of the ball with Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Esteves in the first half of an MLS soccer match Monday, July 4, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

COMMERCE CITY — Concentration and determination were missing from the Colorado Rapids' performance for the final 70 minutes Monday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

The Colorado Rapids scored the first two goals only to fall 3-2 to Austin FC.

“It’s just concentration and determination,” Rapids coach Robin Fraser said afterward. “Those are things that we need to get us out of this funk, because almost every game that we’ve tied or lost this year, we’ve been in good positions during the game. We have to see things out.”

The Rapids were in good position to win their first match since late May but came up short, extending a winless streak to four matches.

“It should never happen,” defender Lalas Abubakar said. “It’s really tough. I don’t know what to say, but it all comes down to concentration and determination. I thought we lacked that in this game.”

The hosts enjoyed a dream start. After a couple of early chances, Abubakar got free on a set piece and volleyed his shot past Brad Stuver to give the Rapids the opening goal 19 minutes into the action. Three minutes later, Jonathan Lewis ran away from Austin’s back line and chipped his shot over Stuver and under the bar to double Colorado’s lead.

Austin scored its first goal when a defensive lapse gave Ethan Finlay enough time and space to run onto a bouncing ball and lob his finish over the onrushing William Yarbrough. Colorado’s keeper was beat a second time in first-half stoppage time when Sebastian Driussi got behind a pair of Rapids and volleyed a shot into the goal to tie it 2-2 just before halftime.

"Both the first goal and the second goal were gifts," Fraser said.

The visitors owned a bulk of possession in the first half, but Colorado recorded eight shots to Austin’s five.

Maxi Urruti appeared the give the visitors a lead in the first 10 minutes of the second half, but a check with video assistant review revealed a handball just before Urruti’s shot.

Urruti just had to wait a few minutes before beating Yarbrough again, as Driussi left the ball for his teammate who gave Austin the lead just before the hour mark.

Michael Barrios had a great chance to tie it just after replacing Danny Wilson, and Abubakar had a header go off the post before Kipp Keller was sent off after receiving his second yellow card in the 75th minute. Keegan Rosenberry and Auston Trusty had attempts from distance with the man advantage, but Colorado failed to find an equalizer.

“We need to be cleaner in front of our goal and cleaner in front of their goal,” Fraser said.

The Rapids finished with a 15-9 advantage in shots, while Austin put five of its chances on target to Colorado’s two.

Colorado played without captain Jack Price, who recently injured his calf, while Trusty played his final game in Colorado before his move to Arsenal.

“I think we started off well then just mistakes happened and the game kind of dwindled down,” Trusty said. “We came out with the fight, came out with the right mentality. We just didn’t clean it up and end it right. It’s frustrating to go out like this.”

The Rapids return to action Saturday against Rocky Mountain Cup rival Real Salt Lake. The two sides played to a 1-1 draw in early April.