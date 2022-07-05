ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toya Johnson Served A LEWK In This Neon Green Herve Leger Ensemble

By Sharde Gillam
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36FXLL_0gUtkgEC00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Toya Johnson was spotted out at Essence Fest over the weekend looking as gorgeous as ever in a neon green fit that we loved!

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her fashionable ensemble, rocking a two piece neon green crop top retailing for $625 and a matching skirt retailing for $425 both from high fashion brand Herve Leger. She paired the look with Christian Louboutin shoes and a colorful handbag and wore her hair in a half up hair down hairstyle with big fluffy curls.

The entrepreneur showed off her summer time fine look on the social media platform, posting an IG Reel of her fit along with a quick recap of her day at the annual festival.

“Today was one for my inner child! Thank you @disney for the invite to todays #disneyxessence brunch. It was good to see everything you guys are working on, especially @disneyontheyard. #essencefestival2022,”she captioned the short video. Check it out below.

We’re loving this look on the superstar!

Toya Johnson Served A LEWK In This Neon Green Herve Leger Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

