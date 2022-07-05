UdeC Medicine conducts second participatory workshop as part of its accreditation process – UdeC News

Click here to read the full article. The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol has been accepted as an ISEAL community member following a rigorous approval process and just 18 months after the program’s launch. ISEAL is a global membership organization that supports credited sustainability systems in their work, with the goal to drive greater impact and establish markets that are a force for good. The organization focuses on a wide variety of global challenges, such as the climate emergency, biodiversity crisis and human rights issues. ISEAL works to define credible practices for sustainability, foster collaboration and shared experience, deliver expertise and training,...

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO