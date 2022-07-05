UdeC Medicine conducts second participatory workshop as part of its accreditation process – UdeC News

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- Simcoach Games today, announced an expanded workforce development initiative to meet internal talent requirements and market demand for online games, immersive learning and metaverse development talent. Featuring three (3) tiers of talent, including a summer pre-apprenticeship program for rising and recently graduated high school seniors, an ongoing internship program for college students, and ongoing full-time, registered apprenticeships for high school graduates, these initiatives position Simcoach as a leading training resource on technologies foundational for next-generation media experiences, healthcare applications, business processes and educational instruction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005627/en/ Simcoach 2022 Summer Apprentices Developing Games for Learning - Games for Life (Photo: Business Wire)
