If you were lucky enough to have met Mya Marie Zabala, you knew right away that she was an absolute firecracker. Never afraid to say what was on her mind and often loudly, Mya also had a huge heart that brought so much joy to her family and friends. Mya was a one-of-a-kind beauty on the inside and out and her passing will leave a gigantic hole in our hearts.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 12 HOURS AGO