ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Review: It Came from Outer Space Is an Irreverent Good Time at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

By Lisa Trifone
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom its home base at the far end of Navy Pier, the Chicago Shakespeare Theater routinely presents some of the best independent live theater in the city. In between innovative and crowd-pleasing productions of the Bard’s classics (a recent hippie-style As You Like It paired Shakespeare with Beatles music to surprisingly...

thirdcoastreview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Third Coast Review

Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 7/7 and Beyond

Before we jump into things, it needs to be said: it’s been a difficult start to the month. The mass shooting in Highland Park can’t and shouldn’t be ignored. It’s still fresh in our minds and I truly hope that it pushes for change, but in a world where these sorts of incidents are constant, it’s hard not to feel defeated and scared. So while the Curated Weekend goes up and reminders of other issues in the world are mentioned, if you don’t feel like going out this weekend, it’s totally understandable.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Poem for Today: Freedom

When Terri Hemmert played “All You Need Is Love”. Then, moments later, an email from friends in Scotland. Did you enjoy this post and our coverage of Chicago’s arts scene—including the occasional original poem or essay? Please consider supporting Third Coast Review’s arts and culture coverage by making a donation by PayPal. Choose the amount that works best for you, and know how much we appreciate your support!
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Writers Theatre Rocks With Pearl’s Rollin’ With the Blues: A Night with Felicia P. Fields

The Mississippi Delta is the birthplace of the blues, but Chicago is the proving ground. Just a jump north of Chicago the Writers Theatre closes out its 2021/22 season by rocking the house with Pearl’s Rollin’ with the Blues: A Night with Felicia P. Fields. Fields is a Chicago favorite with husky contralto that is at turns sly, sexy, and fraught with anguish—but that is the blues. The performance is directed by Ron OJ Parson who directed the excellent Relentless for Timeline. Parson is a seasoned master of August Wilson plays including Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom starring Fields. The band is Chic Street Man on guitars, Ricardo Jiminez on horn and harp, Frank Menzies on keyboard, Harol Morrison on drums, and Julie Poncé on acoustic bass.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Third Coast Review

PREVIEW: A Choose Your Own Adventure Guide to Fan Expo Chicago 2022

What you once knew as Wizard World is now under the banner of Fan Expo, and this year’s first major Chicago area convention kicks off in just one day! Fan Expo Chicago is bringing all the nerds together in one place for some good ol’ fashioned convention fun starting Thursday, July 7 at 4 pm at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center (though elite echelons of fans may have earlier access.)
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Story Theatre is Fire Hot in Debut Production, Marie Antoinette and the Magical Negroes

Almost everything that is written about the times we live in uses words like troubled, divided, and unprecedented. Various adjectives used by the media are rehashed, and do not get down to the guts of human behavior in every era. Story Theatre is a new company that makes its debut with the brilliant and fire hot Marie Antoinette and the Magical Negroes. This is a new play written and directed by Chicago playwright Terry Guest. It’s the story of Black revolutions and uprising throughout the centuries and the aftermath of “winning.” Do we play the game the same way as those conquered or overthrown?
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: 16th Street Theater’s The Billboard Gives Authenticity to the Subject of Abortion

It has been a minute since I have covered a play that hits home in as many ways as The Billboard, now being staged by 16th Street Theater at Northwestern University’s Abbott Hall. Directed by TaRon Patton, the play is set in Englewood, a storied Chicago neighborhood known for “White Flight,” redlining, and convoluted politics. The playwright and journalist Natalie Y. Moore, who reports for WBEZ/NPR, is known as Southside Lois Lane. Moore is a Chicago native, specifically Morgan Park, which is where I grew up. Morgan Park had a place that was spoken about in whispers called Friendship Clinic; it offered reproductive and other healthcare to mostly Black women. All anyone whispered about was the abortion element and not the other health services that were available. It was 1972 when the Roe v Wade decision was issued and now–50 years later, the subject of reproductive care still roils the nation. The health and lives of Black women are at as much risk as they were before Roe v Wade. The Billboard poignantly magnifies these issues with authenticity and heart.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Bradbury
Third Coast Review

Review: Pascuala Ilabaca y Fauna Enchanted Martyrs’

Guest review by Aviv Heart. You won’t find a single music venue in Chicago that feels quite like Martyrs’ on Lincoln Avenue. There is an inimitable intimacy in the room that is the result of decades of love and elbow-grease put in by the founding Quinn family, who own and operate the venue to this day. This family business atmosphere, as well as the ambiance provided by the candlelit tables surrounding the dancefloor and the meticulously illustrated chalk mural on the back wall, immediately inform any audience member that they have entered somewhere special.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Dialogs: Haymarket Books Launches Maya Marshall’s All the Blood Involved in Love

Haymarket Books describes itself as a radical and independent publisher, and in light of current events, I am grateful that they are still in the game. They have a new home—Haymarket House at 800 W. Buena in Buena Park—which is where I attended the launch of poet Maya Marshall’s All the Blood Involved in Love on June 22. It was a beautiful and stirring evening that featured other Chicago-based poets. They read from their own works leading up to the woman of the hour—Maya Marshall.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Goodman Theatre’s Life After Has None

I’ll keep this short – but it won’t be sweet. The Goodman Theatre’s production of Toronto playwright Britta Johnson’s freshman musical Life After starts promisingly, with an absolutely spectacular set and a lively cast. But it soon becomes apparent that the show—which revolves around the grief experienced by Alice, (Samantha Williams), a 16-year-old girl dealing with the death of her mostly absent father—has a similar absence at the center of the production itself: namely, a compelling story.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#It Came From Outer Space#Beatles Music#Art#Performing#Bard
Third Coast Review

Review: Chicago Philharmonic Revives the Roar of Marvel’s Black Panther for Juneteenth

The Chicago Theatre started out as a movie palace that could hold more than 3000 viewers for the silent films that were all the rage. It was normal for a silent movie to have a pianist or Wurlitzer organist adding suspense and exclamation to the flickering images of sheiks riding across the desert and damsels being menaced. The last movie I saw at the Chicago Theatre was Day of the Animals (1977), and the music was a schlocky soundtrack as Leslie Nielsen is overcome by dangerous ozone and tries to take on a grizzly while Linda Day George screams. It took me back to 1977 knowing that I was going to see a movie in the Chicago Theatre. This time it was Marvel Studio’s Black Panther with the soundtrack played in concert by the Chicago Philharmonic. Executive director Terell Johnson pointed out how meaningful it is to show a film about a Black superhero on the eve of Juneteenth and how representation matters in the arts.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Ensemble Español Brings Andalusian Rhythm and Soul with Flamenco Passion

Andalusia—the birthplace of Flamenco and Federico Garcia Lorca. It is the land where the Romany, North African Moors, and Sephardic Jews lived in the mountains. These cultures form the roots of flamenco dance and music, which was brought to life in performance by Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater’s Flamenco Passion. Ensemble Español is in residence at Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago under the direction of artistic director Irma Suárez Ruíz and executive director Jorge Perez. Flamenco Passion gives the audience an undiluted experience of Cante (singing/music), Baile (dancing) Toque (guitar) and Jaleo (hell-raising) with a sensuous dose of Duende (magnetism)—a mix of the mysterious and magical.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Anne-Sophie Mutter and Lina González-Granados Exhibit Brilliance With the CSO

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra succeeded in a tall order on Thursday night: turning a major work that has often left me wanting into a thing of abject beauty. To accomplish this, Anne-Sophie Mutter gave a brilliant performance of Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D-major, op. 61, with Lina González-Granados conducting before a very crowded Symphony Center.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Giordano Dance Chicago—Exuberant, Urban and Avant Garde

When I think of modern or jazz-inspired dance, a few people come to mind. Bob Fosse, Jerome Robbins, and Katherine Dunham. Giordano Dance Chicago has established itself in my Hall of Fame for originality while keeping the form of mid-century jazz dance. The Giordano performance last weekend was one night only and the finale of the Made in Chicago series at the Auditorium Theatre. It was a fitting cap on a season of beautiful performances.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Third Coast Review

Review: Get a Cortisol Correction from Second City’s New Mainstage Revue, Do the Right Thing, But No Worries If Not

Politics are exhausting, but inevitable and important. People are exhausted, but continue to seek normalcy via social interactions. The Second City’s 110th mainstage show’s bifurcated title reflects those two realities: Do The Right Thing, But No Worries If Not. The heightened fight-or-flight instincts that now inhabit our daily...
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

3CR’s Guide to Record Store Day June Drop in Chicago and Beyond

It’s time for another Record Store Day! Since COVID-19 forced the annual day of record store celebration to split into three in 2020 and two editions last year, things have been a little tumultuous. The pandemic and interest in vinyl rising has also caused delays, pushing records off their originally announced dates. This Saturday, June 18, will see many of those pushed titles that couldn’t make it in time finally up for sale!
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Relative, a Genuinely Chicago Film, Tells the Story of a Rogers Park Family Going Through Change

Relative is indeed relative and it’s more than wordplay. The film is a family story that encompasses many aspects of the lives we live in its 97-minute running time. This fourth film by Chicago filmmaker Michael Glover Smith (Mercury in Retrograde) is a dramedy about young love, old love, empty nesting, drug use, child-raising, depression and anxiety, breakups and reunitings.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Chicago, IL
333
Followers
2K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy