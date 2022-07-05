Review: It Came from Outer Space Is an Irreverent Good Time at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

It has been a minute since I have covered a play that hits home in as many ways as The Billboard, now being staged by 16th Street Theater at Northwestern University’s Abbott Hall. Directed by TaRon Patton, the play is set in Englewood, a storied Chicago neighborhood known for “White Flight,” redlining, and convoluted politics. The playwright and journalist Natalie Y. Moore, who reports for WBEZ/NPR, is known as Southside Lois Lane. Moore is a Chicago native, specifically Morgan Park, which is where I grew up. Morgan Park had a place that was spoken about in whispers called Friendship Clinic; it offered reproductive and other healthcare to mostly Black women. All anyone whispered about was the abortion element and not the other health services that were available. It was 1972 when the Roe v Wade decision was issued and now–50 years later, the subject of reproductive care still roils the nation. The health and lives of Black women are at as much risk as they were before Roe v Wade. The Billboard poignantly magnifies these issues with authenticity and heart.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO