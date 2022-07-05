Largest shipment of fentanyl seized on US highway bound for Colorado

Many Pennsylvania residents who were baffled by outrageous charges on their utility bills last month may be getting a refund. Last week we reported that many Pennsylvania residents were shocked when they received mysterious charges on their gas utility bills for a "weather normalization adjustment."
The bound bodies of four people were found Friday in the burned-out wreckage of a helicopter in Mexico's Gulf coast Huasteca region, along with signs indicating they were killed by a drug gang, authorities said. The killings were the second act of grisly violence in a month in the region.
Police in Richmond, Va., seized two assault rifles, one handgun and 232 rounds of ammunition from two men who had planned a mass shooting during Fourth of July celebrations. Police Chief Gerard Smith said officers received a tip from a hero citizen who overheard a conversation between the two individuals planning the attack at Dogwood Dell Amphitheater, where fireworks were displayed.
July 6 (UPI) -- Around 40 people were arrested and thousands of dollars in cash, firearms, cars and drugs seized in a wide-ranging operation across Europe aimed at reducing human smuggling, authorities announced Wednesday. Multiple agencies targeted a major criminal network suspected of involvement in smuggling up to 10,000 people...
Two teenagers in a vehicle packed with migrants were apprehended after a high speed chase in Texas on Monday. A 16-year-old boy was driving a stolen Ford F 150 pickup on Texas Highway 97 and refused to stop when he was instructed to do so by U.S. Border Patrol agents and LaSalle County deputies, Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of the suspect in Monday's deadly mass shooting in Highland Park has been at the center of some police contact for hours on Tuesday, as well as with a SWAT team in the hours after the shooting. A mailbox listed in the name of her...
An unarmed father-of-two was “lawfully killed” by a firearms officer during a foiled prison break, but police made numerous failures in the planning and execution of the operation, an inquiry has concluded.Jermaine Baker was fatally shot at close range as he sat in the front passenger seat of a stolen Audi A6 near Wood Green Crown Court in north London in December 2015 by police who suspected he and other conspirators were about to free a dangerous prisoner from a custody van.The 28-year-old, from Tottenham, was unarmed at the time he was shot by a counter-terrorism specialist firearms officer known...
Last month troopers with the Colorado State Patrol made what they believe is the biggest fentanyl bust on a highway in the United States. 114 pounds of pure fentanyl powder was recovered.It happened on June 20 on Interstate 70 near Georgetown.According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the amount recovered by authorities is enough to kill more than 25 million people if it were ingested. The driver was pulled over on June 6. So far the details surrounding who might have been arrested haven't been revealed.
Many people spend their lives dreaming of retiring to a warmer climate, but some are getting more than they bargained for in the Southwest. Parts of Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and California are currently experiencing a megadrought—the longest continuous streak of dryness in the past 1,200 years, and it’s predicted to persist until at least 2030.
Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife hazed a mountain lion at an RV park near Bailey, Colorado, last weekend by shooting it at close range with a bean bag round. Officers were originally called to the scene after a local resident of the park reported that the lion had killed their pet cat. The lion was sticking around close to the RV, which prompted CPW officers to use “proactive management tactics” to scare it away.
The woman killed this week after a bullet flew across a lake and into her head was a young mom who was lounging on a couch inside her Ohio home after watching Fourth of July fireworks, her boyfriend said. Chelsey Jones, 26, leaves behind her two daughters, aged six and...
When a vehicle crashed off the I-10 boat launch and into a river, a brave Mississippi teen heroically saved four people. Authorities told WLOX13 that a vehicle with three teenage girls inside went into the Pascagoula River around 20-feet away from the shore before it started to sink. Sixteen-year-old Corion...
In Florida, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office added a new car to its fleet: a 2017 Corvette Z06. It seized the Corvette from a felony suspect and then wrapped the sports car in police decals.
A wildlife trophy hunter who killed elephants and lions and uploaded photos of himself next to their carcasses has been shot dead in South Africa. Riaan Naude, 55, was gunned down “at close range” when a car pulled up next to his truck in Marken Road, Limpopo – an area which includes part of the Kruger National Park wildlife reserve.
A man who mounted the pavement in his uninsured car and killed an 18-day-old baby in his pram has had his sentence increased by Court of Appeal judges. Baby Ciaran Morris was being pushed in his pram by his parents for the first time when James Davis careered into them in Brownhills, West Midlands.
An undercover police officer, posing as a criminal, was invited into a military armoury, a court has heard. It was part of a plot by two serving Coldstream Guards officers to sell him ammunition, prosecutors allege. Southwark Crown Court heard the police officer also visited Kirtland Gill's house to collect...
Police have made a series of arrests in what is believed to be the “biggest ever” international operation targeting criminal gangs suspected of people-smuggling across the Channel.Officers arrested six men and a woman in the Docklands and Catford areas of London on Tuesday, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.Dozens of raids are also taking place in Germany, France and the Netherlands as part of a joint operation with Europol and Eurojust.Officers have today joined what is believed to be the biggest ever international operation targeting criminal networks suspected of using small boats to smuggle thousands of people into the UKNCAAccording...
Authorities in Jefferson, Indiana, are investigating after 31 decomposing bodies and cremation remains of 16 others were located inside a funeral home. On Saturday, Maj. Isaac Parker confirmed that 31 deceased individuals, “some of which were in the advanced stages of decomposition,” were found at the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center, along with the post-cremation remains of 16 people, WDRB reports.
Lake County State's Attorney called for an assault weapons ban after the Highland Park shooting. Eric Rinehart praised Illinois' red flag laws, but said more should be done to address the violence. He announced charges against Highland Park shooting suspect that left at least seven dead. Lake County State Attorney...
