DJ Khaled on Wednesday took to social media to reveal the official title of his upcoming thirteenth studio album. The Im the One vocalist made the announcement with a trailer featuring a slew of his accomplishments, including clips of his children running on the beach, his acceptance speeches at high-profile award shows and his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The visual then jumps between footage of several chart-toppers, including Kanye West, Drake, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Future, Gunna and more, working on the record, before the name is revealed to be God Did, under the tagline, They didnt believe in us.

12 HOURS AGO