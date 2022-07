The Chicago Cubs placed right-handed pitcher Kyle Hendricks on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right shoulder strain. Hendricks will be eligible to return from the IL after the All-Star break on July 22, but it's not clear whether he will be ready by then. His next scheduled start was on Sunday versus the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cubs recalled Anderson Espinoza from Double-A Tennessee on Wednesday in a corresponding roster move.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO