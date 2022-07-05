ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison Charter Township, MI

Crews respond to house fire in Harrison Township

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire in Harrison Township late Monday.

Crews were called to a fire at a single-story home in the 200 block of Burgess Avenue with reports around 11:30 p.m., according to initial scanner traffic.

Video from the scene shows multiple Harrison Township Engines on scene.

We are working to learn if anyone was taken to the hospital and what may have caused the fire.

We will update this story as we learn more.

