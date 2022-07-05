ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Police investigation finds potential weapon linked to Highland Park shooting

NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Highland Park had a major break in the investigation discovering a high-powered rifle apparently used in the shooting and...

NBC News

How did the Highland Park shooter obtain a firearm given his past threats to kill people?

In order to obtain a gun or ammunition in Illinois, people must first get a firearm owner’s identification card, issued by the state police. It can be denied for many reasons, including if the applicant “poses a clear and present danger to the community.” State police were notified in 2019 when Highland Park police were called to Robert Crimo’s house and were told he was threatening to kill people. Three months later, Crimo applied for the firearm owner’s identification card and got it since the police said there was nothing to indicate a clear and present danger.July 6, 2022.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Insider

Highland Park shooting suspect disguised himself in women's clothes to hide his identity before firing more than 70 shots at parade goers, police say

The Highland Park, Illinois, shooting suspect disguised himself in women's clothing during the attack, authorities said. "Investigators do believe he did this to conceal his facial tattoos and his identity," a police spokesman said. Authorities say the suspect fired off more than 70 rounds into the crowd at a Fourth...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Highland Park, IL
NBC News

Highland Park July 4th parade shooting was weeks in the making, investigators reveal

Investigators are revealing that the mass shooting at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois was weeks in the making. The alleged gunman even devised an elaborate escape plan. Authorities say the gunman disguised himself as a woman and climbed a fire escape to the roof of a local business. He then took an AR15-style rifle and fired more than 70 rounds at innocent parade goers.July 5, 2022.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect had prior contact with police before July 4 mass shooting, disguised self in women's clothes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks, dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd and drove up to Wisconsin before being arrested.Police confirm a seventh victim has died as a result of injuries sustained from the mass shooting.  A high-ranking law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation released an image of 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. Source tells CBS 2 the image was captured Monday after the shooting.  At an afternoon news conference, Christopher Covelli of...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WTNH

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park mass shooting suspect's uncle expresses shock at tragedy

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – The uncle of the suspects in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park expressed shock at the news of the attack which left six people dead and about two dozen wounded.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke to the suspect's uncle, Paul Crimo, outside of the home in Highwood, near Highland Park, Monday evening where he said the suspect had lived for about five years. The man indicated his nephew lived in a back apartment on the property."I'm heartbroken," Crimo said. "And I can't even believe it right now. (I'm) praying for all the families and for everybody that...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
NBC News

NBC News

