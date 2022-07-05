ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

State of emergency declared in Akron, Ohio following fatal police shooting

NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA state of emergency is now declared in Akron, Ohio after protesters took to the streets...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 20

brassyusa
2d ago

They are saying suicide by cop. Better get the facts people. He not only ran from police but shot at them. Wake up. Being black doesn’t exempt you from being shot committing a crime.

Reply
31
Kenneth Merrill
2d ago

I am sure if he did not run he would be alive you only run when your guilty they all run why and yes they say he was shot 60 times no no no that's over kill just 1 or 2 shots in the leg would have stopped it

Reply(1)
12
jim boogaloo
2d ago

the police May fake it but I believe that that flash that came out of that guy's car that they shot 60 times with no gun was him taking a picture with his cell phone of the police chasing him

Reply(4)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Akron, Ohio protests continue over police shooting of Jayland Walker

Akron, Ohio, is under a state of emergency and mandatory curfew following days of protests over a deadly shooting during which authorities say eight officers opened fire and killed Jayland Walker. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa reports on how new graphic body camera video shared by police is keeping the city on edge. July 6, 2022.
AKRON, OH
police1.com

Police: About 50 arrested during protest over fatal OIS in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police said Monday evening that “approximately 50 adults” were arrested and that officers used tear gas during the previous night’s protests over the police killing of Jayland Walker. A release from a department spokesman said that the people were arrested on various...
AKRON, OH
WKBN

Police looking for Boardman man charged with rape

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are on the lookout for a Boardman man after he didn’t attend his arraignment in court on Wednesday. Ronald Tomlin, 39, of Southern Boulevard, was indicted last month on a series of sex crimes spanning over nine years. This included 11 counts of rape, a single count of attempt of rape and six counts of gross sexual imposition.
BOARDMAN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
10TV

Former police officer weighs in on death of Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio — Body camera footage from Akron Police officers in the shooting of Jayland Walker is being heavily scrutinized so 10TV spoke with a former police officer about this situation. In the video, you can hear eight officers fire at Walker for at least six seconds. The initial...
AKRON, OH
WDTN

Racist messages lead to Ohio man’s arrest

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio man has been charged with multiple felony counts after police say he was identified as a suspect in two cases of vandalism and ethnic intimidation. 30-year-old Michael Freshwater, of Fairview Park, was arrested on July 1. Police began investigating after a vacant...
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#State Of Emergency
WKBN

YPD needs prisoner van for unruly suspect

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a woman arrested on a domestic violence charge Monday was such a handful that police had to call in a prisoner transport van to take her to the Mahoning County jail. Lauren Whatley, 32, of Duncan Lane, was booked into the jail on...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKBN

Woman says twin sisters attacked her at Warren gas station

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren woman said twin sisters assaulted her while at a gas station on July 4. Police responded to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for a woman who said she had been assaulted. The 20-year-old woman said she was in the Gas Land on N. Park...
WARREN, OH
WDIO-TV

Video shows Akron police kill Black man in hail of gunfire

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A Black man was unarmed when Akron police chased him on foot and killed him in a hail of gunfire, but officers believed he had shot at them earlier from a vehicle and feared he was preparing to fire again, authorities said Sunday at a news conference.
AKRON, OH
NBC News

NBC News

399K+
Followers
49K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy