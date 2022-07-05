State of emergency declared in Akron, Ohio following fatal police shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are on the lookout for a Boardman man after he didn’t attend his arraignment in court on Wednesday. Ronald Tomlin, 39, of Southern Boulevard, was indicted last month on a series of sex crimes spanning over nine years. This included 11 counts of rape, a single count of attempt of rape and six counts of gross sexual imposition.

BOARDMAN, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO