America’s ongoing crisis with gun violence worsens after shooting at July 4th parade

NBC News
 2 days ago

NBC News' Lester Holt shares his closing thoughts...

www.nbcnews.com

Lester Holt
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder who refused to certify election results sentenced for joining Capitol riot

A county official in New Mexico whose refusal to certify recent election results relies on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines has been sentenced for his role in the riots at the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – was sentenced on 17 June to 14 days in jail, including time already served, and was fined $3,000 with one year of supervised release and 60 hours of community service.He was convicted earlier this year on misdemeanor charges of entering a restricted area but was acquitted of disorderly conduct. Video footage during...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
Washington Examiner

Black man brutally assaults three white women in Philadelphia: Why haven’t hate crime charges been filed?

Three white women were randomly and brutally assaulted by a black man in Philadelphia last week. The video of the violent attack has gone viral. The beating was unprovoked, and many feel it should be considered a hate crime. Yet, so far, Philadelphia authorities have been reluctant to treat it as such, and many are wondering if it is because the victims are white.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Parade#United States#Violent Crime
The Independent

Wife of man who fatally shot two police officers in ambush apologises for his actions

Diana Flores, whose husband Justin Flores shot and killed two police officers in a Southern California gun battle on Wednesday, apologised for her spouse’s actions."I’m so deeply sorry. My condolences for saving me," she told CBS Los Angeles. "I’m so sorry. They didn’t deserve that. They were trying to help me."Police say Mr Flores, 35, opened fire on two officers, Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana, when they responded to a call about a stabbing on Wednesday in the city of El Monte.Ms Flores said her husband had attacked her and she fled, but he managed to track...
EL MONTE, CA
The Independent

Highland Park shooting - live: ‘Multiple’ people shot at July 4 parade in Illinois

A mass shooting at a Chicago Fourth of July parade has left several people injured. A reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times was at the event and saw blankets covering three bloodied bodies. They noted at least five other people who were wounded or covered with blood near the parade's reviewing stand. There is no official estimate of injuries and deaths at this time. Witnesses speaking to the Chicago Sun-Times told reporters they heard multiple shots, some counting as many as 20. Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, told the Associated Press that she was riding a parade float when she saw people running away from the area.“People started saying ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter, there a shooter,’” she said. “So we just ran. We just ran. It’s like mass chaos down there.”Police in the area were encouraging attendees to flee, saying "it's not safe to be here." Law enforcement has not yet identified a suspect.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Chicago crowds attack police, shoot fireworks in late-night unrest

Violent crowds in Chicago attacked police cars with fists and fireworks in at least two incidents this weekend, injuring one officer. Police first came under attack Saturday night when a crowd jumped on top of a patrol car, kicking and punching the vehicle until the windshield broke. One officer was injured in the incident, according to CBS Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC News

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

