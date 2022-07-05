ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A recipe for a lot of suffering': How abortion bans may strain the red states

By Ronald Brownstein
CNN
 2 days ago
The central paradox of the abortion debate is that the red states racing to outlaw or severely limit the procedure may be the places least prepared to deal with the practical consequences of the new restrictions. And that, experts project, could mean significantly more infant and maternal deaths and childhood poverty...

