Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia mayor says he's worried about other big events after 2 officers shot during a July Fourth event

By Liam Reilly, Artemis Moshtaghian, Mark Morales, Jessie Yeung
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Two police officers were shot during a July Fourth celebration in Philadelphia, authorities...

H0n3st Abraham
3d ago

Defunded police, lax policies in some cities, open borders with gangs coming in, and criminals buying guns from other criminals is why we have all this crime going. Anyone that's ever bought a gun or rifle knows that these guys are not just walking into the local gun store and buying these weapons...there would be a paper trail...there always has been. They have also always had background checks as well. If anyone actually read the ruling by the supreme court, instead of assuming they know what's going on, would know that the Supreme Court did not change the background check requirement. They are not just handing criminals guns...background checks still have to be gone through. The other problem you have is some of these people committing these crimes are also paid by bad actors in our own government to cause a political shift so the public can be manipulated into a particular political view regardless of the casualties. Most of this is political, unfortunately the casualties are real.

Victor81
4d ago

It's not Gun County! It's you have criminals that are allowed to run free!

Vanilla Soul
3d ago

The philly mayor and his administration is at fault here in Philadelphia , they do nothing to curtail violence in this city , report that.

Daily Mail

Three people are shot dead and four are injured - including a state trooper - after shooting at Maryland manufacturing factory

The three people shot dead at a Maryland factory were named on Thursday night, as the 23-year-old gunman remains in hospital. Mark Alan Frey, 50; 31-year-old Charles Edward Minnick, Jr.; and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30, all worked at Columbia Machine Shop, an engineer manufacturing factory which creates concrete products and molds, on Bikle Road in Smithsburg.
SMITHSBURG, MD
US News and World Report

Biden Says Justice Department Will Take Action if Necessary in Akron Shooting

Cleveland (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the U.S. Justice Department would take appropriate action if the investigation of a police shooting of a Black man in Akron, Ohio, reveals potential violations of federal criminal statutes. Video released on Sunday showed eight police officers in Akron, Ohio, were...
AKRON, OH
Deadline

4th Of July Parade Shooting Person Of Interest Is Chicago-Area Rapper; Videos Have Shooting Imagery

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 4:54 PM:  A Chicago-area rapper identified by authorities as a person of interest in the Fourth of July parade shooting has been arrested. Deadline will not identify him. One of his music videos, for the song “Toy Soldier,” features crude, stick-figure-like animation of a man firing a long gun at people and later lying face-down in a pool of blood after apparently being shot by police. The accompanying lyric is: “I just want to scream/F*ck this world/Livin’ the dream.” He also has an IMDb page that lists him as the writer, director, composer, producer and...
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

Black man brutally assaults three white women in Philadelphia: Why haven’t hate crime charges been filed?

Three white women were randomly and brutally assaulted by a black man in Philadelphia last week. The video of the violent attack has gone viral. The beating was unprovoked, and many feel it should be considered a hate crime. Yet, so far, Philadelphia authorities have been reluctant to treat it as such, and many are wondering if it is because the victims are white.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Woman, 36, has face burned off in violent Philadelphia street attack

The mother of a 36-year-old Philadelphia woman who was hospitalised in a violent attack last week has spoken out about her daughter’s ordeal.Leah Ann Morales said her daughter’s face would be different forever, and in an interview with CBS3 on Thursday appealed for the suspect in the attack to come forward.“She’s going to live, but she’ll have permanent damage,” Ms Morales said of her daughter, who was found with severe burns on her body last Thursday.Police are treating the case as aggravated assault, and as WPVI-TV reported, suspect the women seen arguing with Alyssa as the person responsible.“She’s going to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Man accused of shooting Chicago Police officer 3 times in 'ambush' held on $2 million bond

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A judge set bail at $2 million for the man accused of shooting a Chicago Police officer in Little Italy Friday. That officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries. In court Saturday, new shocking details about the timeline of events leading up to the shooting were revealed, including new information about how the Chicago Police Department caught the man seen on camera shooting one of their own. Prosecutors in court Saturday said that on June 30 the defendant, Jalen Vales, went to the movies with a woman he had been dating. CBS 2 is not revealing her identity. Vales slept over...
CHICAGO, IL
