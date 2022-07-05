ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eiffel Tower is reportedly badly in need of repairs

 4 days ago
The Eiffel Tower is riddled with rust and in need of full repairs, but instead it is being given a cosmetic 60 million euro paint job ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, according to confidential reports cited by French magazine...

