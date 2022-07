Click here to read the full article. S&P Global’s data and analysis of international manufacturing–from the United States to China–paints a gloomy picture and outlook, weighed down by inflation, as the specter of recession looms. United States At 52.4 in June, down from 57.0 in May, the S&P Global Flash U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) indicated a slower improvement in operating conditions across the goods-producing sector. The overall upturn was the weakest in almost two years, as contractions in output and new orders weighed on the headline figure. Declines in production and new sales were driven by weak client demand, as inflation,...

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO