Transferring your WhatsApp account from one Android device to another, or from one iPhone to the next, hasn't been a problem, but if you wanted to migrate from Android to iPhone, that meant letting go of all your saved chat histories and media. In mid-June, the Meta-owned messaging platform announced it was doing away with this limitation, allowing Android users to move their WhatsApp account to an iPhone, replete with chat histories. While still in beta, this week the feature is going live for a lot more testers.

CELL PHONES ・ 16 HOURS AGO