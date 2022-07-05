ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottery Barn Warehouse Sale: Up to 70% off

moneytalksnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShop discounted furniture, decor, bedding, lighting, and more across the...

www.moneytalksnews.com

SheKnows

Amazon Just Put Hundreds of Summer Dresses on Sale For up to 75% Off — These 5 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Having just celebrated the 4th of July, summer is officially here! And it’s not too late to update your summer wardrobe. Amazon just put a bunch of their branded summer dresses on sale, and with bright tropical prints and flowy fits, these dresses are about to become your new favorite summertime go-to. Perfect for the beach, a night out, or even a summer wedding, these five dresses need to be on your radar for...
The Kitchn

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Fourth of July Sale Includes Huge Deals on Keurig, Staub, Roomba, and More Top Brands

With the long 4th of July weekend come tons of incredible sales on amazing goods for your home and kitchen — and we’re highlighting the best of the best for you to shop. While we’ve already scoured stellar deals at editor-favorite retailers like Williams Sonoma and Macy’s, as well as top kitchen brands including Le Creuset and Misen, we’re here to bring even more amazing deals to your attention with the Bed Bath & Beyond 4th of July sale!
Joel Eisenberg

Post-Bankruptcy: JCPenney Business Today

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and permanently shuttered 154 stores in 2020. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KRON4.com, and RetailDive.com.
USA TODAY

Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 home and furniture deals on iRobot, Sun Joe, KitchenAid and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The clock is ticking to shop the best home and furniture deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. The shopping extravaganza is slated to start Tuesday, July 12, but you can already shop plenty of early Amazon Prime Day deals on interior furnishings, countertop appliances and patio essentials—and the deepest discounts are going fast.
USA TODAY

The 45+ best 4th of July sales you can still shop from Amazon, Casper, Walmart and Adidas

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The 4th of July has come and gone again, but that doesn't mean you've missed out on some of the best sales of the year. In fact, some of the biggest names in retail have extended their holiday sales well after the fireworks have faded into the night. Right now, the likes of Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, lululemon and more have everything you need to make your summer all the more fun without draining your budget.
The Kitchn

The 10 Most Spectacular Kitchen Deals from Macy’s Epic July 4th Sale

Fourth of July sales are already running right now, and one of the best things to buy for a fraction of the cost is top-quality cookware. While it can be overwhelming navigating these sales, we’ve scoped out the ones actually worth shopping. One retailer you shouldn’t miss out on? Macy’s, which carries many editor- and reader-favorite cooking, storage, and prep essentials. And more times than not, at unbeatable prices. Because we spend our days finding the very best steals and deals out there, believe us when we say Macy’s is where it’s at when it comes to scoring deals this Fourth of July. Think slashed prices on Le Creuset, Zwilling, OXO, All-Clad and much, much more. Don’t wait another second to add these to your cart — right now you score up to 60 percent off kitchen essentials starting now through the holiday as a part of Macy’s Fourth of July sale.
SPY

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Starts July 6 — Here’s a Preview of What’s in Store

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is almost here and we’ve got all the details you need to save on popular products in fashion, grooming and home decor. This highly sought-after sale officially opens to select Nordstrom cardholders on July 6, so be sure to apply now if you’re looking to score some early bird deals. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale 2022 doesn’t get underway until July 6, but starting June 29, anxious shoppers can catch a...
BobVila

Lowe’s 4th of July Sale 2022: The Best Deals on Tools, Appliances, and More

The Lowe’s 4th of July sale 2022 has arrived. The exciting holiday event allows shoppers to save big with amazing deals on everything from tools to patio furniture. The limited-time sales include tools for up to 30% off, (including brands like DeWalt and Dremel) along with outdoor furniture up to 40% off, and grills and accessories up to 20% off (from top brands like Char-Broil, Weber, and Blackstone).
SPY

Avoiding Amazon? The Best Deals From Wayfair, Dell, Nordstrom Happening Over Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Prime Day is officially set for July 12 and 13. Dubbed “Christmas in July,” Prime Day is one of Amazon’s biggest shopping days of the year, with tens of thousands of deals on clothing, electronics, beauty products, home goods and more. While there are some killer Amazon Prime Day deals worth checking out, Amazon is not the only online retailer offering great discounts over the next week. Plenty of your favorite e-tailer destinations are...
TheDailyBeast

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Just Around the Corner, But You Can Already Shop the Huge Catalog Now

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Amazon Prime Day has been confirmed for July 12 and 13, keeping the annual Black Friday in July tradition going, but that’s not the only major shopping event to look forward to. Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale is basically the grand finale of the deal-packed month and is confirmed to run from July 15 through 31, but Nordstrom cardholders get early access to the deals: Icons can shop the sale on July 6, ambassadors on July 7, and influencers on July 9. Regardless of your Nordstrom “status,” shoppers can already view the sale’s digital catalog by checking out the Anniversary sale preview.
