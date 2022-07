“PHONE FROM HOME” PHONE-A-THON RAISES MORE THAN $134,000 FOR SCHOLARSHIPS. For more than a quarter of a century, Scholarship Foundation of East Providence has gathered a group of volunteers in a local business to reach out to the community to request funds for scholarships for students in our city. Due to health concerns, this was the second year that volunteers instead made calls from their homes in what was called a “Phone from Home” Phone-a-thon.

