The Chicago White Sox have been the definition of mediocre in 2022, as they are currently 38-40 and in third place in the American League Central. Still, Chicago has had more than their fair share of injuries, as the likes of Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert, among others, have all spent time on the injured list this season. With the All-Star break around the corner, the White Sox received a huge update on Jimenez ahead of their game against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO