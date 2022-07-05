ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester, IL

Flags On Parade During Westchester Fourth Of July Celebrations

vfpress.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Westchester Fourth of July Parade brought out hundreds on Monday afternoon. | Shanel Romain. Monday, July 4, 2022 || Photos by Shanel Romain || @maywoodnews. Westchester held its annual Fourth of July parade on...

www.vfpress.news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxwilmington.com

What Type of Community Is Highland Park, Illinois?

Moments before the tragedy at the Highland Park 4th of July parade, music from the local high school marching bands filled the air. In years past, Highland Park’s parade was a patriotic and joyous family event. The town was known as a perfect place to raise a family. The community, 30 miles north of Chicago, was the setting for many memorable films, like “Risky Business” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” However, the mass shooting has shaken the small community to its core.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
TheDailyBeast

Donations Pour in for Chicago Public School Teacher Injured in Parade Attack

A Chicago Public Schools teacher and her husband were seriously injured during Monday’s mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, that left seven dead and more than 30 injured. Now, pre-kindergarten teacher Zoe Kolpack and her husband must undergo various expensive surgeries, creating a significant financial strain on the family. Yet the local community has rallied behind the couple, who was attending the parade with their two children, as a GoFundMe to help pay for medical bills had raised more than $160,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. WWTW reported that the page, organized by a friend, specified that Kolpack’s father and brother-in-law were injured as well, but that her children were unharmed. In an update listed on the page, the organizer addressed contributors, writing, “Your generosity is appreciated more than you will ever know.”
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westchester, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Westchester, IL
Government
Block Club Chicago

Meet Kalani Han, The Super Stylish Mailman Delighting Northwest Side Neighbors

ALBANY PARK — A rookie mail carrier is becoming a popular fixture along his Northwest Side route thanks to his distinctive attire. Kalani Han started working for the U.S. Postal Service in November, and he has already garnered attention for his signature pressed and creased Postal Service shirt and tuxedo stripe pants, an Italian silk necktie, eight-point hat and mid-century A. Hirsch watch. He carries a crisp handkerchief for good measure.
CHICAGO, IL
Adrian Holman

Mokena Fourth of July 2022 Parade

The Village of Mokena will be holding a 4th of July Parade on Monday, July 4th at 10 AM CST. The parade will last between an hour and an hour and a half along Wolf Road between LaPorte Road and Granite Drive. The actual parade route will begin at the corner of Wolf Road and LaPorte Road and will head north onto Wolf Road. The parade will end at Wolf Road and Granite Drive.
MOKENA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#The Westchester#Fourth Of July#Maywoodnews Westchester#American
WGN Radio

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
ourchanginglives.com

An Art Filled Escape In St. Charles, Illinois

Vacations offer a chance to broaden our horizons and expand our lives with new experiences. When we are in the planning phase for upcoming trips, we look for opportunities to include a wide spectrum of activities. Each destination serves up its unique flavor, by presenting a selection of attractions. An excursion to St. Charles, Illinois, offered a relaxing art-filled escape along the Fox River. Our timing not only allowed for views of their public art, but we also found ourselves able to enjoy their annual Fine Art Show.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
959theriver.com

Will Co. Remains At High COVID Community Level

Will County remains at a High COVID-19 Community Level. Health officials say COVID cases and regional hospitalization metrics are still above the cutoff set by the CDC. Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties are also at the High Level. The CDC determines levels based on the number of new local cases, regional hospital admissions, and hospital capacity over the previous week.
WILL COUNTY, IL
vfpress.news

Four Cannabis Businesses Looking To Locate In Forest Park

A facility at 7550 Industrial Dr. in Forest Park that could be the home of a cannabis cultivation plant owned by Mint IL LLC. | File. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 || By Igor Studenkov/Forest Park Review || @maywoodnews. Three cannabis-related businesses have received state licenses to operate in Forest Park...
FOREST PARK, IL
1470 WMBD

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy