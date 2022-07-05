ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollyoaks spoilers: DECEPTION! John Paul McQueen lies to his family!

By Tess Lamacraft
 3 days ago

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is plunged even deeper into despair in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode alcoholic John Paul had a relapse and started drinking again.

However, the rest of the McQueen family clan is unaware that he’s been back on the booze and in unfortunate timing they decide to throw a party to celebrate his sobriety!

How will John Paul handle the celebration and what could possibly go wrong?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HyWl0_0gUs1PoK00

Sally St Claire has got some worrying health issues to deal with. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, John Paul’s mum, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) had a worrying hospital appointment in yesterday’s episode where she was given some upsetting news.

However, no-one knows there’s anything wrong as she’s been putting on a brave face and pretending that everything's just fine.

Tonight she lies to her friends and family about being fit enough to return to work.

But is she about to rumbled?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lKlJq_0gUs1PoK00

Doctor Misbah Maalik knows the truth about Sally's health worries. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Yes she is!

When doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) turns up to the party for John Paul, the McQueen family quickly realises that Sally has been hiding the truth from them all.

John Paul feels terrible and later on decides to visit his mum at Hollyoaks High where she’s head teacher.

Will John Paul and Sally be able to have a heart-to-heart about everything that’s going on with the two of them?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k3Z3d_0gUs1PoK00

John Paul McQueen opens up to his family and reveals he's been drinking again. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Having thought things through and feeling more vulnerable than ever, John Paul opens up to his family about his recent drinking binge but the news doesn’t go down at all well.

It looks like he used up all the sympathy cards a long time ago.

John Paul is plunged into an even deeper despair and later on, he heads out into the village where he’s soon drinking again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07FXGt_0gUs1PoK00

John Paul feels terrible about his drinking and lying to his family. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) offers teenager DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) a job at Price Slice.

DeMarcus, who has been caught up in a lot of trouble recently at Hollyoaks High, begins his first shift at the supermarket; however things soon take a turn for the worse.

When Vicky Grant’s (Anya Lawrence) violent boyfriend, Joseph (Olly Rhodes) turns up at the shop he starts to antagonise DeMarcus over his friendship with Vicky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RzjXQ_0gUs1PoK00

DeMarcus has been bullied by Vicky's boyfriend, Joseph. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

As things quickly get more heated, the altercation leads to someone getting injured!

Who has been hurt?

Plus, after discovering the truth about priest Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed), Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is determined to make him pay.

Sienna has found out that Joel knew Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) was Brody Hudson’s (Adam Woodward) killer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3quKAf_0gUs1PoK00

Sienna Blake wants to make Joel suffer after her recent discovery. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sienna is out to make Joel suffer but Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) steps in to try and deter Sienna from seeking any more revenge.

Will Sienna listen to Damon or is she about to make Joel’s life absolute hell?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4 or stream the episodes first on All4

