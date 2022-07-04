ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greed overrules common sense as conference realignment resumes

By Ed Peak
 2 days ago

Congratulations America. You’re about to experience another prolonged and agonizing realignment of college athletic conferences. UCLA and Southern California have recently lunged to the Big Ten, effective in 2024. The next question how does that affect the University of Louisville?. The rumor is the all mighty Southeastern Conference...

Louisville commit back from Top 100 camp in Florida

University of Louisville basketball commit Kaleb Glenn is back home after attending the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Top 100 Camp in Orlando last week. "It was an accomplishment because that was one of my goals to get invited to that camp," said Glenn, a Class of 2023 forward. According...
Kentucky by Heart: Some recent discoveries about Kentucky’s unique connection to American heritage

In the “Wondering If You Knew This About Kentucky” department, here are a few tidbits I recently discovered related to the state’s connection to its American heritage. Perhaps the most famous inventor in American history, Thomas Alva Edison, was a resident of Louisville for over a year before he gained world-wide fame for his contributions. He came to the city in 1866 at only age 19, working as a telegrapher for Western Union. He lived in a “shotgun duplex” in an area of the city now known as Butchertown. His stay as an employee of Western Union didn’t end well, however. Working on the night shift in 1867, he was distracted by his interest in experimenting with a battery. Unfortunately, Edison spilled sulfuric acid on the floor. The acid ran through the floorboard and landed on his boss’s desk below. The next day, the future icon was fired.
Kentucky lawmaker wants greater scrutiny for reading intervention program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A literacy intervention program meant to help first-grade students learn how to read has drawn the attention of one Kentucky lawmaker who questions its effectiveness. Schools across Kentucky have access to Reading Recovery, a national program offered through the state's Collaborative Center for Literacy Development developed...
Annual 'Biggest Splash' contest a big hit again at Lakeside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a perfect day for lots of Fourth of July activities, including the annual Biggest Splash contest at Lakeside Swim Club. It's an event that has been a staple of the holiday since the mid-1980s. There are various age categories and the Riedling family took...
Kentucky State Fair offering special discount days for military, seniors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is offering special discounts throughout the 11-day annual summertime celebration. The fair expects to draw around 600,000 visitors this year for the event that features fair food, music, exhibits, concerts and other entertainment. Early bird tickets are available through Aug. 5, priced...
Hardin County In Red Zone For COVID

Hardin County is among local counties that are in the red “high” zone for COVID-19 cases. Kentucky’s COVID-19 map incidence map breaks down the state’s 120 counties by three different levels. A county breakdown of the map shows the spread is high in Elizabethtown. The Lincoln...
Canal on the Ohio River near downtown Louisville being dredged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of the Ohio River is being dredged by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Portland Canal for routine maintenance of the channel. Dredging is the excavation of silt and other material from the bottom of bodies of water. It's done because silt and materials wash downstream, causing sedimentation to gradually fill channels and harbors.
Hundreds of protesters march through the streets of the Highlands in support of abortion rights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The battle over abortion continues in the commonwealth, as Kentucky’s attorney general asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to get involved. Kentucky had a trigger law in place, so when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortions were banned across the commonwealth. The only exception was when the life of the mother was at risk.
