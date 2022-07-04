ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Uber’s efforts to become a parasite of the San Francisco taxi industry

By repost
indybay.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUber’s efforts to become a parasite of the San Francisco taxi industry-On The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Citizens Advisory Council agenda. Uber’s efforts to become a parasite of the San Francisco taxi industry is on the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Citizens Advisory Council agenda for Thursday, July 7, at...

www.indybay.org

San José Spotlight

San Jose franchisees say state bill will put them out of business

Brian Hom’s work at Vitality Bowl is a labor of love and an ode to his son. Hom, 64, bought the franchise in 2016 because he was inspired by the company’s mission to provide allergy-free food options. It’s an issue near and dear to his heart. His eldest son died after going into anaphylactic shock during a family vacation. They were celebrating his high school graduation and 18th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Drive

San Francisco Fines Couple for Parking in Own Driveway After 36 Years

Parking in San Francisco is already difficult enough. Now the city says some driveways can’t be used. Judy and Ed Craine have lived in San Francisco for 36 years and have used the small, one-car driveway in front of their home every day and night since. However, they recently received a $1,542 fine from the San Francisco Planning Department for using that same driveway. On top of that initial fine, the Craines were told they'd be fined an additional $250 for every day their car was in the driveway. They were unaware of a decades-old city code that prevents people from parking cars in front of their homes unless the car is in front of a garage or under some sort of cover.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Here Are the Fastest-Growing Rents in the Bay Area

New numbers from rental platform Zumper shows where rent prices continue to skyrocket. Here's a look at the fastest-growing rents in the Bay Area:. Sunnyvale rents are up 41% for an average of $2,800 for a one-bedroom. Redwood City and Fremont follow with a 22% increase in rents, and are followed by Emeryville and San Jose, who both are seeing a 19% hike in rent prices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Eight People Arrested for Allegedly Running Massive Black Market Caviar Ring in the Bay Area

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife launched a wild investigation into a local, illegal caviar operation in November 2020, leading to the arrest of eight people on suspicion of illegal fishing, the East Bay Times reports. The suspects are accused of fishing sturgeon in the Carquinez Strait and Sacramento River — highly illegal since sturgeon are a threatened species and federally protected — and selling the sturgeon caviar for $150 a pound, versus the $100 an ounce prices caviar of that type can typically command.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area gas prices may soon drop below $6/gallon as crude oil falls

REDWOOD CITY – The price of crude oil dropped below $100 per barrel this week for the first time in several months. While it won't have an immediate impact on gas prices in the Bay Area, industry experts say it should in a few weeks. "I think it's just a matter of time before most stations fall back under the $6 a gallon mark, on average," said Patrick de Haan, the Head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy. "I'm looking for more broad relief here over the next couple of weeks. Prices could go down $0.20 to $0.40 a gallon in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Old business park in Fremont is grabbed by major development firm

FREMONT — A Fremont business park that’s four decades old has been bought by one of the nation’s biggest developers, a major Texas-based player that is becoming increasingly active in Bay Area real estate. Hines, a development firm with a global reach, paid $54.6 million for a...
FREMONT, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Builder of California affordable housing reveals what it takes to fund projects when costs, needs are so high

Scope of the challenge in the Golden State ● California needs to build 2.5 million homes by 2030 to address the state's current housing shortage, more than double the goal from the last planning period according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. At least 1 million must be affordable to low-income households. ● In the next 30 years, California’s population over the age of 65 is projected to grow by more than 66% representing an increase of over 4.5 million seniors by 2052. ● By then, seniors 65-plus will account for 26% of the population, according to the California Department of Finance Demographic Research Unit (California projections 2010-2060). ● By 2052, Sonoma County will have the highest projected senior growth within the North Bay by more than 33% (and rising), while Marin County is estimated to see a decline to 31%, and Napa County to 27%. ● Today some 46.5% of single elders in California are unable to afford the basic cost of living. The rate is higher for renters, for whom 65.8% of single elders have incomes that fall below basic needs. ● An estimated 24% of seniors in the Bay Area have incomes below the Elder Index. For senior renters in the Bay Area, 48% fall below the EI (a measure of senior economic security based on the cost of living). ● The population of seniors in poverty is twice as high for seniors of color, a population that will make up over 50% of state seniors by 2035, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center. It also noted that seniors of color have half the income of white seniors in California. ● Sonoma County’s new housing goals, based on state objectives for the county to alleviate the chronic housing shortage, will see some 14,562 new housing units built between 2023 and 2031, based on California housing targets. This is a 72% increase over the current eight-year state housing cycle numbers. ● About 8,340 housing units have been approved in Sonoma County since 2015, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Buying? Renting may be better option in Bay Area's tough housing market

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- With mortgage interest rates rising and home sale prices at record highs, some experts say renting may be a better option for some people, in certain scenarios, if they want to save money."The Bay Area is the most expensive major metro area to live in in the country. It is extraordinarily expensive to buy a house there, and it's almost as extraordinarily expensive to rent a home in the Bay Area," said Jeff Tucker, a senior economist with Zillow. "For any short-term horizon, yes, it's cheaper to rent a home than to own one in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS News

Woman injured in San Francisco Civic Center shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting in San Francisco's Civic Center area left a 56-year-old woman injured early Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting was reported at 12:51 a.m. in the first block of McAllister Street off of Market Street. The woman was outside when someone shot her and then fled, according to police.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

