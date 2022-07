Join Brady National Bank for their annual rib fundraiser benefitting the Brady Youth Sports Foundation next Thursday, July 14th! They will be selling to-go plates of ribs, beans, and potato salad starting at 11 AM which can be picked up in front of the Brady National Bank Community Room. Plates can be purchased by donation with a suggested price of $12. Bring your appetite and empty your pockets to help raise money for this amazing organization that does so much for the children in our community!

BRADY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO