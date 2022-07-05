East Jefferson to close on Tuesday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – Mishawaka Utilities is working on resolving a large power outage affecting residents south of the St. Joseph River. The outage is an I&M/AEP issue, Mishawaka Utilities told customers on Facebook. According to I&M, the outage began just after 2:30 p.m. in the area of Ireland Road...
Fire crews were called, early Wednesday afternoon, to a blaze at a duplex in the 900 block of Harrison Street in Elkhart. Crews were told there were children in the dwelling, but none were found during the investigation. One person made it out and was treated for smoke inhalation.
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a duplex in Elkhart on Wednesday afternoon that may have been intentionally set. Crews were called to the 900 block of Harrison Street around 1:45 p.m. on reports of a structure fire. They were initially told there were four children inside at the time of the fire, but no children were found during their investigation.
No foul play is suspected in the death of a Niles man who was reported missing Saturday evening and was found in the St. Joseph River two days later. Michigan State Police issued an endangered, missing advisory around 5 p.m. on Saturday for 28-year-old John Robertson after he left his keys in the ignition of his vehicle and threatened suicide. He was last seen at 706 Hickory St. in Niles, MSP said in the advisory.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fourth of July at Four Winds Fields was Mishawaka resident Joe Hektor’s idea of having a good time with his family. “We were just having a fun family night at Four Winds Field waiting for the fireworks. We had my family out there, my sister’s family out there, one of my daughter’s friends and it was all going good,” Hektor said.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a shooting that they believed happened in the 3800 block of Ford Street on Tuesday night. Officers were called to the hospital around 9:30 p.m. on reports of a male suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
It turns out the stunt driver killed in an explosion during an air show in Battle Creek, last weekend, was also scheduled to perform in Goshen. Professional racer and stunt driver Chris Darnell died at an Air Show in Battle Creek as thousands looked on and saw the blast. Darnell...
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A routine air patrol took a serious turn for two Indiana State Police troopers Monday when they helped find a missing child in Elkhart County. State Police pilot, Sgt. Eric Streeval, and Tactical Flight Officer John Riggers, were flying a patrol in Indianapolis when they received a call around 9:15 p.m. that the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department needed help finding a missing child in a rural area.
A change is coming to street lights in South Bend, thanks to a partnership between Indiana Michigan Power and the City of South Bend. I&M crews is upgrading streetlights for their L-E-D Streetlight Project. They’re converting 8,000, with no cost to the city. They say that the lights will...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Around eight a.m. this morning, multiple law enforcement agencies were dispatched to Capital Ave. In Penn Township, due to numerous calls about a man walking down the street while carrying a long gun. Residents in the houses just west of Capital (Ave.) were evacuated, and police...
ELKHART, Ind. – The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a driver reported being flashed and shot at in Elkhart on Tuesday. At 4:15 p.m., an officer went to the 2500 block of Toledo Road for a shooting report. The caller said that at 6:12 a.m., he was driving...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has agreed to a 15-year-old murder suspect’s request to have his case decided by a judge instead of a jury. Anthony Hutchens has been charged with two counts of Murder and one count of Child Molesting,...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Drivers are coming from at least ten states to mark the 60th anniversary of the famous Avanti sports car. The festivities start on Thursday with a Polish buffet dinner at the Studebaker National Museum, followed by presentations, Avanti history sessions, and a photoshoot on Friday. Friday’s...
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- One man has died following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 31 and County Road 42, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the report late Monday night. The driver of a 2006 Dodge Charger was traveling east on...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – The body of a 68-year-old Niles man was recovered Monday, July 4, near a boat slip in the Morrison Channel, St. Joseph police said. Michael Grant went missing late Saturday, July 2, at Pier 33 in the channel off the St. Joseph River. He was...
Not all area beaches are experiencing the reported nationwide lifeguard shortage. After raising the starting wage and offering training at no cost to the applicants, Washington Park Beach in Michigan City became fully staffed with lifeguards, last month. Effective this year, the Michigan City Fire Department took responsibility of overseeing...
