East Jefferson to close on Tuesday

A man was arrested Tuesday morning walking around South Bend and Mishawaka with what turned out to be an airsoft rifle. St. Joseph County Police officers were called to the area of Capital Road and McKinley highway around 8 A.M. on a report of a masked man walking with what appeared to be a pump-action shotgun. At first he would not engage with officers, and backup was called in. The suspect used sign language but didn’t communicate with an interpreter.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO