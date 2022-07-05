Collinsville Man Drowns In Meramec River

FRANKLIN COUNTY—A man drowned just after 4p.m. Monday in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 25-year-old Uriel P. Ramirez, Collinsville, Illinois, jumped off a bluff at the Merimac State Park down stream from the boat ramp. Bystanders were unable to rescue him. Ramirez was pronounced dead just...
A Festus man was killed late Monday night while walking along Interstate 55 in St. Louis County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Patrick Kron of St. Louis was driving south on I-55 at the merge to US-67 and Interstate 270 ramp when he ran off the road and onto the left shoulder, striking 29-year-old Scott Drennen, who was walking along the left shoulder of the ramp. Drennen was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened just before midnight Monday night.
(Farmington) A 76 year old man from Farmington was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle while he was trying to cross the road on Highway 32 west of North Washington Street. James Dudley had to be airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. The accident happened just after...
Mid-Missouri motorists can expect some delays if they’re heading to or from St. Louis on I-70 all week. State Department of Transportation crews are working on repairs this (Tuesday) morning, after a tractor trailer struck the High Hill overpass in late June. MoDOT says one lane is currently closed in each direction at mile marker 180, as crews work on the overpass that was struck.
Improvements totalling $85.74 million on Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair got final approval Wednesday from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The project, which is expected to start coinstruction in 2026, is part of the $10 billion 2023-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The first phase of Highway construction is expected to require $68.59 million from the federal government and $17.45 million from the state, according to the highway and bridge construction schedule.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On a hot summer day, families head to Crown Candy in Old North St. Louis for ice cream. But as kids walk outside the longtime restaurant, owner Andy Karandzeiff worries for the safety of anyone crossing St. Louis Ave at 14th Street. “It’s like an...
A St. Louis woman and a 13-year-old girl were injured Sunday evening when one personal watercraft crashed into another one at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2022 Sedoo, driven by 38-year-old Shannon M. Winkle of St. Louis, collided with another 2022 Seadoo, driven by 38-year-old Erica F. Dicresce, also of St. Louis, around 6:30 Sunday evening in the Lick Branch cove.
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Improper storage of fireworks debris caused two St. Charles County homes to go up in flames during the Fourth of July weekend, firefighters said. Wentzville Firefighters had a busy weekend: four house fires, a couple of dumpster fires and grass fires all caused by fireworks. "They...
(Troy) A Missouri woman reeled in an 82-pound catfish from the Missouri River in the northern part of the state. Cheyenne Haynes, who grew up in eastern Missouri’s Troy, tells K-T-V-I/T-V in St. Louis that reeling in the monster took about 20 minutes. After taking a few photos, she...
A 13-year-old girl died Monday, July 4, four days after she was struck by an SUV while trying to walk across Hwy. 61 in Crystal City following the St. Pius X High School fireworks show, authorities reported. The girl, Karli Payne of the Festus area, was struck by the vehicle...
Crawford County has three bridges it is submitting for replacement through the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Regional Bridge Program. MoDOT is accepting up to three applications through the end of July. The cycle runs from 2022 through 2024. The Regional Bridge Program replaces the previous BRO program and is...
The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office has not issued an official reporton the cause of a house fire in the 600 block of Elizabeth St., Sunday, June 26, at 9:45 a.m., that seriously injured seven people, one fatally. Sullivan Fire Chief Eric Lewis reported to the Sullivan Independent News...
A Festus teenager who was injured when she was hit by a vehicle following a fireworks display in Crystal City last Thursday has succumbed to her injuries. 13-year-old Karli Payne passed away on Monday afternoon. Payne was reportedly crossing Highway 61 on foot from the St. Pius High School Campus...
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a series of shootings that resulted in at least 16 people shot and five killed since Friday. The first homicide happened in the 3500 block of Russell after 1 a.m. Friday. SLMPD reported a man was...
(Hillsboro) A Hillsboro man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Highway BB north of Three B Road on Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Micheal Beals was driving a 1995 Chevy 1500 south on BB, traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned, and was ejected from the truck. Beals was pronounced deceased at the scene. The accident took place a little after 4 o’clock Thursday afternoon.
(Viburnum) The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment on a proposed restoration project in southeast Missouri for feral hog removal for ecological restoration. The U.S. Forest Service, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, are seeking public input on a draft...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A car belonging to former St. Louis police chief John Hayden was stolen from a Central West End neighborhood on Saturday, July 2. The incident took place in the 4000 block of Westminister Pl. at around 9 p.m. Police told News 4 Hayden’s car was recovered the next day. A juvenile was arrested but no charges have been made at this time.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 56-year-old man robbed his 54-year-old girlfriend at gunpoint in North City. Reports say the woman was picked up by her boyfriend, and they drove north on Walton towards Page to get some cigarettes. He pulled over towards the curb, and allegedly pulled out a gun from underneath the driver’s seat.
BUELL, Mo. (KMIZ) On Thursday, Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies responded to Gouldman Road in Buell for a report of a stolen trailer and excavator. Deputies report that a 2021 22’ Trailerman trailer carrying a 2021 John Deere 35G Excavator, was stolen on between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The stolen trailer's license plate
The post Montgomery County Sheriff’s Dept. looking for a suspect that stole a trailer and excavator appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0