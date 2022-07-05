Collinsville Man Drowns In Meramec River

A Festus man was killed late Monday night while walking along Interstate 55 in St. Louis County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Patrick Kron of St. Louis was driving south on I-55 at the merge to US-67 and Interstate 270 ramp when he ran off the road and onto the left shoulder, striking 29-year-old Scott Drennen, who was walking along the left shoulder of the ramp. Drennen was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened just before midnight Monday night.

FESTUS, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO