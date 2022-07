Who needs WASD when your laptop is small enough to function as a gaming controller?!. Meet the GPD Win Max 2, a compact laptop that’s great for functionality and for fun. The laptop comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, making it roughly the same size as an iPad, and features a full QWERTY keyboard for work. However, right above the keyboard lie a pair of magnetic flaps that when opened, reveal joysticks and D-Pads that let you play games on the Win Max 2 as if it were some overgrown Nintendo Switch or Valve Steam Deck. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the Win Max 2 also comes with AMD’s latest eight-core Ryzen 7 6800U processor and Radeon 680M graphics, up to 32gb of RAM, 2Tb of storage, and an impressive 5 hours of battery life while gaming!

COMPUTERS ・ 16 HOURS AGO