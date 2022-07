DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Kiwanis of Decatur held the annual Spirit of America event on Independence Day and for the first time it was at Point Mallard. There were fun activities for adults and children as there were inflatables, local vendors and food trucks. All of the money raised was collected by Kiwanis and donated to a new children’s project in Decatur.

DECATUR, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO