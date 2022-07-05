ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

'It's just primed to burn': Lehi fire chief urges caution with fireworks during windy conditions

By Deseret Digital Media
 3 days ago

LEHI — Lehi's fire chief is worried after surveying the hillside directly above a row of homes on Traverse Mountain. "This burned two years ago and it's ready to burn again," Chief Jeremy Craft said. He said the rain this spring resulted in taller grass that has now...

ABC4

Salt Lake City grass fire under control

WEDNESDAY 7/6/22 4:40 p.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City grass fire has been contained after igniting Wednesday morning. Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, fire officials say they began receiving calls reporting a field fire the “size of a tennis court” near SR-201. The fire spread to a building nearby, burning “compressed-like […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Unlikely culprit causes power outage in South Weber

SOUTH WEBER, Utah (ABC4) – Who’s up for some fried snake?. Fire officials have found the unlikely culprit that caused a power outage in South Weber over Independence Day weekend — a very sneaky snake. “While it’s difficult to see, the area circled in the picture is...
SOUTH WEBER, UT
City
Lehi, UT
State
Utah State
Troopers identify several Utahns killed in crashes since last week

SALT LAKE CITY — Troopers have released the names of several people killed in crashes since last Friday across Utah. On Friday, a westbound vehicle on S.R. 9 near Quail Creek Drive crossed over into the eastbound lanes, hitting and killing the driver of a pickup truck, 23-year-old Deliberto A. Pablo-Cruz, of St. George.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Hot with fire concerns and isolated storms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We have another hot, dry, and breezy day ahead of us especially for the Wasatch Front and western side of the state, while the chance of isolated storms hangs on for Eastern Utah thanks to monsoon moisture surging a little further north into NE and East-Central […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

New wildfire starts in Utah County, near Soldier Pass

UPDATED 7/5/22 8:02 P.M. SOLDIERS PASS, Utah (ABC4) – Wildfire officials say forward progress on the soldier fire has been stopped. The fire has spread to 35 acres. Crews will remain on the scene through Tuesday night and strengthen containment lines. SOLDIERS PASS, Utah (ABC4) – A new wildfire has ignited near Soldier Pass Tuesday […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Suspects wanted for aerial fireworks igniting Davis County wildfire

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are searching for the suspects responsible for causing a wildfire after discharging fireworks on Tuesday morning in Davis County. The Kaysville Fire Department says the incident happened at the Kaysville East Mountain Wildnerness Park around 3:11 a.m. When crews arrived, they found the blaze threatening nearby homes. Some residents […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

As one blaze is nearly contained, new Soldier Fire starts up

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Utah Fire Info reports that forward progress on the Soldier Fire has been stopped. The size of the fire has grown to 35 acres. Crews will remain on scene tonight to strengthen containment lines. Our previous reporting. UTAH COUNTY, Utah — While fire officials in...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Weather
Environment
ksl.com

How many consecutive days will Salt Lake City see triple-digit heat?

SALT LAKE CITY — Talk about a heat wave. Temperatures at the National Weather Service's station at Salt Lake City International Airport neared 100 degrees yet again on Thursday. KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said you might as well get used to it because Utah's capital is expected to flirt with triple-digit temperatures the next little bit, based on current weather models.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah West Desert, Color Country West Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah West Desert; Color Country West Desert; Salt Lake Desert RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 478, 492, AND 495 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 478 Salt Lake Desert, Fire Weather Zone 492 Central Utah West Desert and Fire Weather Zone 495 Color Country West Desert. * WINDS...South to southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent along with poor overnight recovery, with maximum humidity over western valleys Saturday morning of 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Couple recovers after being hit by falling rocks while driving in Utah

SALEM — A husband and wife were recovering together in a care facility Monday after a road hazard caught them by surprise two weeks earlier on the road to Helper. Quirino Navarro and his wife, Luz, were driving along Highway 6 in the Price Canyon area north of Helper when large rocks began falling from the cliff face in front of them and on top of them.
SALEM, UT
kmyu.tv

Utah man comes within 2 feet of cougar while hiking up Millcreek Canyon

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah man had a terrifying confrontation with a cougar Monday while hiking a trail in Salt Lake County, and he captured it all on camera. The man was climbing Millcreek Canyon when he reached within feet of the animal. The cougar approached him very closely on Monday, and was his second cougar sighting in the same canyon in just a few days.
MILLCREEK, UT

