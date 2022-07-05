ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Southwest Management District Liberty Fest was a Missed Opportunity

By Greg Degeyter
bigjolly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarris County is a light blue county. In order to win countywide races HCRP and/or candidates needs to make a sustained effort to engage persuadable voters. One easy way to interact with voters is to go to events. The Southwest Management District and Sharpstown Civic Association put on a “Liberty Fest”...

bigjolly.com

fox26houston.com

Houston, Harris County hits new milestone of 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON - Houston and Harris County have hit a new milestone of 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. According to the Houston Health Department, viral load testing at local wastewater treatment plants indicates the amount of Coronavirus is up 709% this week from the baseline testing rate established in July 2020. Last week, the number was at 636%.
HOUSTON, TX
#Election Local#Republicans#Politics#Southwest Democrats
ABC13 Houston

Deadline nears for Houston businesses to install surveillance cameras

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A city ordinance that requires certain businesses to install additional safety measures at their own expense will go into effect in two weeks. Starting July 19, bars and nightclubs, sexually-oriented businesses, convenience stores and game rooms will be required to install outward-facing, high-resolution camera surveillance systems.
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

The Houston Community Mourns the Loss of Vergis “Sunshine” Bourgeois, Jr.

Bourgeois passes away at the age of 87; he was the visionary, heart, and soul of Sunshine’s Health Food & Vegan Restaurants. Before healthy living and eating became trendy amongst many people, especially African Americans, Vergis Bourgeois, Jr., affectionately known as “Sunshine,” became a visionary and a holistic healing and wellness leader in the Greater Houston area for over 30 years.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY OFFICIALS TERMINATE TWO ASSOCIATE JUDGES

As Commissioners Court convened Tuesday morning in a Special Session, Commissioners Walker and Noack along with Judge Keough went into Executive Session in reference to approving the termination of Associate Judges of Associate Judge Paul Damico and Associate Judge David Bluestein, along with accepting the resignation of Bernice Greathouse. On June 29, 2022, a Board of Judges meeting was held. After hearing the results of a Montgomery County Attorney’s Office investigation they decided to terminate all three individuals. That was done, however, Greathouse resigned. The investigation was over two of the individuals there had been discrepancies over the compensation of pay they had been receiving. Commissioner Noack said the amount had been in excess of thousands of dollars over a period of 14-18 months. The amount was in excess of $50,000. After the termination was approved by Walker, Noack, and Keough, Keough introduced a motion to defund the position of the Associate Judges which was approved. Noack then introduced a motion in which he stated, “have the County Attorneys Office send a demand letter to Paul Damico and David Bluestein to collect all ill-gotten gains on behalf of the taxpayers of Montgomery County. Including retirement, overpay, and taxes that were paid. We want the exact amount returned to the taxpayers.” He also added that if the two do not follow through a civil case is filed to make recovery. Damico was appointed to the bench in 2010. In June of 2020 Commissioners approved a pay raise for Damico to $132,470 a year. Noack and Keough voted against the raise at the time. Not over his abilities but due to no other county employees getting raises. David Bluestein, prior to becoming an Associate Judge, he was an Assistant District and County Attorney. He was sworn in by Judge Michalk to the Associate Judge position on May 19, 2020. His salary was also $132,470. Beatrice Greathouse was the OCA Manager-Indigent Defense for the Office of Court Administration. She began working in 2003 for Montgomery County as an Assistant Appointment Designee for the Office of Indigent Defense.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

Violent crime initiative 'Operation North Star' leads to arrest of 152 fugitives in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. Marshals Service announced the results of a monthlong initiative focused on arresting violent fugitives. Operation North Star resulted in the arrests of 152 fugitives in the Houston area charged with homicide, sex assault, robbery, and drug cases. The arrests also yielded 12 firearms, two kilograms of drugs, and $17,000 in cash, a press release said.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

$1,000 reward for lost family heirloom - on Trail or Waterway area

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Constable Ryan Gable's deputy took a missing property report on 7/4/2022 from the Cole family. Mrs. Cole was out near Lake Woodlands and Woodlands Waterway when she lost a family necklace. It is described as; 14K white gold 16' 1.5mm rope chain, 4 prong diamond pendant, 3.25ct old European cut diamond (see attached photo). If found you can contact Deputy Barnes at 281-364-4211 reference report# 22E026936.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
PLANetizen

Houston Apartments To Be Demolished for Freeway Widening

“State authorities are slated to demolish hundreds of apartments in East Downtown this week to make way for an uncertain and controversial expansion of Interstate 45,” reports Jay R. Jordan in the Houston Chronicle. The North Houston Highway Improvement Project has been on hold as the Federal Highway Administration...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Flooding, pollution more likely in minority communities

A new study found that Houston’s minority communities will likely face more flooding and industrial pollution over the next three decades compared to other parts of the area. Areas such as East and South Houston, the Second Ward and Magnolia Park are particularly vulnerable. These communities are subject to...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Time is running out! Deadline approaching to apply for Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Program (HARP)

AUSTIN – The Texas General Land Office (GLO) announced Tuesday that the application for the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Program (HARP) will close at 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022. Applications are currently being reviewed in all eligible counties affected by flooding events in South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley in 2018 and 2019, as well as Tropical Storm Imelda in 2019. All potential applicants must submit applications by the deadline to be considered for eligibility so long as funding is available.
AUSTIN, TX

