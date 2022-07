The New York Giants made a serious attempt to rebuild their offensive line this offseason once and for all. New general manager Joe Schoen was careful with the Giants’ cap space this offseason and did not make any big splash signings in free agency. However, he did make a crucial signing on the offensive line that will serve as a massive upgrade up front. The signing of Mark Glowinski will end the Giants’ revolving door at right guard.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO