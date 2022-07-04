ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate data on top of the world: CWC students trek to Everest

By Jul 4, 2022
pinedaleroundup.com
 2 days ago

The alpinist team Full Circle made international headlines when it became the first all-Black expedition to summit Mount Everest in May. Full Circle’s accomplishment was widely celebrated. What was lost in much of the coverage, however, was this detail: Five college students from central Wyoming trekked to base camp to help...

