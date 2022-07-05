ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogwumike scores 23, Sparks beat Mercury for 3rd straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike had 23 points and nine rebounds, Liz Cambage added 19 points and seven rebounds, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Phoenix Mercury 78-75 on Monday night.

Los Angeles (10-11) has won three straight, including an 84-74 victory over New York on Sunday.

Jordin Canada made two free throws with 35.3 seconds left to give Los Angeles a two-possession lead. Diana Taurasi made two free throws at the other end after being fouled on a drive into the lane.

Ogwumike had a baseline jumper roll out with 9.6 seconds left and Taurasi failed to hit the rim on a 3-point try for Phoenix. But Ogwumike grabbed the rebound and made 1 of 2 free throws for a three-point lead. Skylar Diggins-Smith was off the mark on a heave from midcourt at the buzzer.

Lexie Brown added 14 points, and Canada and Katie Lou Samuelson each added 10 points for Los Angeles.

Diggins-Smith led Phoenix (9-14) with 22 points. Taurasi had 13 points and six assists, and Sophie Cunningham and Shey Peddy each scored 10.

