You’re never too young to make a difference. That is the message the San Francisco Citywide Black Student Union aims to teach at its youth leadership camp this month. Alexis Rodriguez, a Citywide BSU executive board member and head camp coordinator, says advocacy and leadership skills don’t have to wait until adulthood. Her goal is to get students as young as 12 thinking, “What am I passionate about? What do I want to advocate for? What type of person do I want to be? What change do I want to make in my community?”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO