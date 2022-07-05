ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Fountas’ hat trick helps DC United beat Orlando City 5-3

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Taxiarchis Fountas scored three goals to help D.C. United beat Orlando City 5-3 on Monday night.

Fountas began his hat trick for United with two goals in three minutes early in the first half, and scored his third in the 51st.

United (5-9-2) also got goals from Kimarni Smith in the 74th and Nigel Robertha in second-half stoppage time.

Alexandre Pato, Facundo Torres and Ercan Kara each scored for Orlando (7-7-4).

United next plays on Friday against the Philadelphia Union on the road, and Orlando will host Inter Miami on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

