ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

BREAKING: Hogs Gain Holliday Commitment from Rivals250 OL Paris Patterson

By Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Scarlet Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRivals250 four-star offensive guard Paris Patterson decided to set off some early fireworks of his own this Fourth of July, announcing his commitment to Arkansas. Patterson becomes the third to join Arkansas' 2023 class since the commencement of the NCAA's summer dead period last Monday. Patterson was one of the most...

arkansas.rivals.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

KJ Jefferson enters 2022 season with newfound national respect

This time last year, not much was expected out of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson for the upcoming fall. After being overlooked by many coming into the season, Jefferson put together an efficient season to help lead the Razorbacks to their first nine-win season since 2011. He now enters the 2022 season as a national commodity at the helm of a Razorback program on the rise.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Micah Tease commits to Arkansas

Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington four-star wide receiver Micah Tease has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Tease, 5-11, 180, went public with his decision on CBSSPORTS HQ shortly after 7 p.m. on July 4, becoming the Hogs' 20th commitment for the Class of 2023. Tease is Arkansas' second verbal pledge...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
State
Nebraska State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sabrina Ionescu makes WNBA history with first 30-point triple-double

We all knew it was going to happen sometime soon. Sabrina Ionescu became just the second WNBA player with three career triple-doubles and the first with 30 or more points. Her 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists helped the New York Liberty to a 116-107 win at Las Vegas Wednesday night. She also became the first WNBA player to record three triple-doubles in the regular season. Sheryl Swoopes recorded the feat twice in the regular season and once in the playoffs. This performance is coming off Ionescu being named the Player of the Month for June where she led the Liberty to a 7-4 record. Overall, New York is 8-12. Last month, the former Oregon great averaged 19.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 43.1 percent from the field, 34.1percent from the three-point line, and 97.7 percent from the free-throw line. THE FIRST 30-POINT TRIPLE-DOUBLE IN @WNBA HISTORY 🤩@sabrina_i20 powers the Liberty over the Aces in historic fashion! pic.twitter.com/Qm6eu2ymF9 — ESPN (@espn) July 7, 2022 List 4-star QB Avery Johnson's commitment shows Oregon's all-in pursuit of Dante Moore
NEW YORK CITY, NY
247Sports

Paris Patterson commits to Arkansas

East St. Louis (Ill.) offensive lineman Paris Patterson has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Patterson, 6-6, 345, went public with his decision at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, July 4, becoming Arkansas' 19th verbal commitment for the Class of 2023. He chose the Hogs over finalists Missouri, LSU, Nebraska, Jackson...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Grove Report

LSU's Drew Bianco Enters Transfer Portal, A Father-Son Reunion at Ole Miss?

LSU utility player Drew Bianco, son of Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco, officially entered the transfer portal last week. The news was first reported by D1Baseball.com. Bianco, a redshirt junior, elected to leave the program after four seasons in Baton Rouge. During his time with the Tigers, he played at every position, except for pitcher, predominantly seeing most of his reps as an infielder.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
247Sports

Will Connor Noland return to Arkansas in 2023?

For great teams in College Baseball, you can almost always count on saying goodbye to your best pitcher at the end of the season if he is draft-eligible. But for the Arkansas Razorbacks, it's not a foregone conclusion that they will lose their ace in Connor Noland, who still has an extra season of eligibility due to the pandemic in 2020.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy