PHOTOS: Gunman opens fire at Highland Park Fourth of July parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WGN) — The parents of the alleged Highland Park July 4 parade shooter have retained the law office of R. Kelly’s defense attorney to represent them. In a statement posted on Twitter Tuesday evening, Steve Greenberg, who currently represents R. Kelly in his Chicago case, said the Crimo family has retained attorneys Tom Durkin and Josh Herman to represent their son.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO