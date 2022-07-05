PHOTOS: Gunman opens fire at Highland Park Fourth of July parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — More than $2 million has been raised for a 2-year-old boy who lost both his parents during a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, of Highland Park, were among the seven people killed...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting seven and wounding over 30 people at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday evening. Much more information about the shooting was released on Tuesday — including that...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) – One person who died in the Independence Day parade shooting in suburban Chicago was an active member of a local Jewish congregation, who once taught preschool and coordinated bar and bat mitzvah ceremonies. Another was a beloved grandfather and father of eight who went...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago.
(WGN) – Multiple Chicago suburbs on Monday announced they would be canceling their Fourth of July events after a mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., left at least six people dead and many more injured. Evanston, Morton Grove, Deerfield, Glenview and Glencoe all announced they were canceling their scheduled...
NEW YORK (WPIX) — Buffalo, New York. Uvalde, Texas. Highland Park, Illinois. On July 4, the nation once again confronted what experts say is a growing mental health crisis among young American men who turn to gun violence to take out their frustrations. “Whatever social media outlet they’re using,...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WGN) — The parents of the alleged Highland Park July 4 parade shooter have retained the law office of R. Kelly’s defense attorney to represent them. In a statement posted on Twitter Tuesday evening, Steve Greenberg, who currently represents R. Kelly in his Chicago case, said the Crimo family has retained attorneys Tom Durkin and Josh Herman to represent their son.
(The Hill) – Darren Bailey, an Illinois state senator and the Republican nominee for governor, apologized Monday after saying that people should “move on” from the deadly Highland Park shooting earlier in the day. Bailey spoke after a July Fourth parade in the town of Skokie was...
Comments / 0