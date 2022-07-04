EastEnders spoilers: Peter Beale refuses to save Ben!

EastEnders spoilers: Peter Beale is still angry with Kathy Beale

Peter Beale stands his ground over reporting Ben Mitchell for assault in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Peter is unrepentant about reporting his uncle Ben Mitchell for assault. Fed up with his gran Kathy Beale taking Ben's side over his, he went back on his promise not to go to the police over the incident.

At the police station, the Mitchell family lawyer Ritchie is by Ben's side. She warns him that due to his previous murder conviction, it's more than likely that he'll get sent down.

Kathy is desperate for Ben not to have to go to prison again and she begs Peter to change his mind. But despite her pleas, Peter is unmoved.

In desperation, when she gives her statement to the police about the attack, she does her best to cover for Ben. But will the police believe her?

Sam Mitchell gets flirty with Zack Hudson! (Image credit: BBC)

Sam Mitchell spots Zack Hudson in the club looking very sorry for himself. She knows he's hurting over what happened with ex-girlfriend Nancy Carter, who made a surprise exit from Walford.

After offering him some words of encouragement, things start to get a bit flirty. It's clear there's still an attraction between the pair following their one night stand.

Will they take things further again or will Zack resist temptation?

Kim Fox entertains Howie Danes with her bagpipe playing! (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox is feeling sorry-not-sorry for breaking Howie Danes toe as, although he's in pain, at least she's still got him where she wants him!

He's feeling a bit miserable about being put out of action yet again so she tries to make things up to him by arranging a themed meal -- with 'entertainment'!

**This episode will show on BBC Two due to UEFA Women's Euros 2022 on BBC1** EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm. All of this week's episodes will be available on iPlayer from Monday 11 July.