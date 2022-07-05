ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen Reid turns on the charm…

By Ellen Markwardt
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPa3S_0gUqwFja00
Stephen Reid massages Sarah's ego.

Stephen Reid impresses Sarah but Carla and David remain suspicious in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

David is less than impressed with Stephen Reid’s new role in the family but Sarah is impressed by his business advice and tries to convince Carla that they would be better off buying their silk from him.

Carla’s unimpressed convinced that working with family never ends well. Sarah’s left frustrated but is flattered when Stephen tells her that someone with her experience shouldn't be taking orders from Carla.

Fiz, Phill and Tyrone navigate their way around their relationships post the wedding. Did Fiz do the right thing when she made her fateful decision on who to pick? And will the loser in love vow revenge or leave the cobbles to mend their broken heart?

As Kelly sees Aadi out of the barbers, a wad of cash falls out of her bag and Aadi’s shocked. She explains that the cash belonged to her dad and she’s trying to return it to the people he ripped off over the years. But will she listen when Aadi urges her to seek Gary’s advice? Is Kelly putting herself in huge danger mixing with faces from her dad's dodgy past?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROnwC_0gUqwFja00
Kelly accidentally flashes her cash. (Image credit: ITV)

Sally’s touched to find Tim has prepared a special birthday breakfast for her and suggests they spend the day relaxing in the hot tub.

The pair frolic in the hot tub and when Tim announces that he can feel a stirring down below, Sally reckons it’s the best birthday surprise she could wish for. Is their marriage back on track? Or is Sally's birthday about to be a disaster?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gllzg_0gUqwFja00
Tim has a surprise for Sally. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Stu approaches Speed Daal, but he’s put out to witness Stephen flirting with Yasmeen and decides to tell her the truth about being drunk at work. How will she react?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Fb8h_0gUqwFja00

I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.

Comments / 0

Related
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 7/6/22: Sasha Goes off the Rails!

Things are falling apart in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers and there may be no way of stopping it! Michael flirts with Willow, Britt worries, Cody wants to return a favor, Nina explains her decision, Sonny wants to help, Drew has a confession for Carly, and Sasha’s television appearance takes a turn for the worse!
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 7/1/22: Brook Lynn Needs Sonny’s Help!

Trouble is looming on the horizon in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Spencer has some info on Esme’s parents, Ava worries about her future with Nikolas even as Esme is blackmailing the prince to do her a solid, Chase needs some life advice, things are falling apart for the ladies of Deception, Olivia has a plan to get back the Metro Court, and Brook Lynn calls in a favor from Sonny!
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Popculture

Soap Opera Co-Stars Tie the Knot

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who starred in the British soap opera Hollyoaks, married in Spain last month. The two got engaged in 2019 and are parents to son Asa, who was born in September 2021. Wood-Davis, 31, played Kim Butterfield on Hollyoaks, while Jerdy, 32, played Jesse Donovan. Wood-Davis...
RELATIONSHIPS
Soaps In Depth

Michelle Stafford Says Goodbye to a Dear Y&R Friend

Casts and crew often become like family, but that is especially true in daytime television where they will work together every day for years and years. So it was particularly difficult for Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) to say goodbye to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS makeup artist Patti Denney, who is retiring after more than four decades at the soap.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler#Coronation Street#Barbers#The Charm
Us Weekly

‘General Hospital’ Cast Attended Funeral for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner’s Son Harrison: How They Supported Their Costars

Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner's death. While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Million Dollar Listing New York' Effectively Canceled at Bravo

The hit Bravo series Million Dollar Listing New York was effectively canceled Tuesday, although the network did not use that word. Instead, sources told Variety the show was "paused," a term the network prefers to use in case executives want to revive a show, as they recently did with The Real Housewives of Miami. The move comes months after star Fredrik Eklund announced plans to leave the show.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Brooke Kinsella gives birth! Actress welcomes 'miracle' baby boy and names him Ben in tribute to her late brother after going into labour on the 14th anniversary of his death

Brooke Kinsella and her husband Simon Boardley have welcomed a baby boy to the world, with the actress naming him after her late brother. Former EastEnders star Brooke experienced tragedy when her younger brother Ben Kinsella was stabbed to death in 2008 when he was just 16 years old. And...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Victoria Convinces Ashland to Take a Risk — and Nick Gives Adam Something to Worry About

At Crimson Lights, Chelsea thanks Billy for his kindness the other day at the park. She lets him know she heard his podcast He asks, “Did you enjoy it?” She stuns him by replying, “No. I didn’t. At all.” Shocked speechless for a second, he then wonders if perhaps she doesn’t like podcasts in general. Chelsea assures him it was his in particular. Billy informs her most listeners responded positively. Chelsea muses that she must be in the minority then. Billy invites her to tell him what about his inner thoughts and dreams is so off-putting to her.
The Independent

Love Island’s Jack reveals his father is Ronan Keating during chat with Gemma Owen

Jack Keating and Gemma Owen bonded over their famous fathers during Sunday’s episode of Love Island.Sat by the pool, the pair spoke about their families, with Jack revealing his “old man” is Boyzone singer Ronan Keating.Gemma, of course, is the daughter of footballer Michael Owen.“It’s sick, as you probably know as well, it’s been a fun time,” Jack said.“I’ve got to do some great things, seen some great people, I’m blessed.”Gemma responded by saying she is “super close” to her father.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Love Island star Yewande Biala reveals her dating mishapsDrag queen Fatt Butcher spotted sniffing poppers on live TVDrake joins Backstreet Boys on stage for ‘I Want It That Way’ in Toronto
CELEBRITIES
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

98
Followers
972
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy