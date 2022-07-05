ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Copenhagen mall shooting: Suspected gunman charged with murder; police find no ties to terrorism

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A 22-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting three people and critically wounding at least three others at a Copenhagen shopping center on Sunday was charged Monday with murder.

According to authorities in the Danish capital, the suspect, who has not been identified publicly, had mental health issues. No indication of a terrorism motive has been found, the BBC reported.

Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen confirmed to The Guardian that the gunman confessed to the shooting on Sunday night and chose his victims at random when he opened fire at the Field’s shopping center Sunday afternoon.

Two Danish citizens, both 17, and a 47-year-old Russian citizen were killed in the rampage, which police said Monday appeared random and “not motivated by gender or anything else,” the news outlet reported.

Police arrested the suspect near the mall only 13 minutes after being alerted to the attack, according to the BBC.

Meanwhile, the judge presiding over the case imposed a name ban on both the suspect and the victims during Monday’s proceedings, the network reported.

Speaking to reporters earlier Monday, Thomassen called the suspect “peripherally” known to police and said investigators believe he acted alone, the BBC reported.

The four people seriously wounded in the attack were identified as a 40-year-old Danish woman, a 19-year-old Danish woman, a 50-year-old Swedish man and a 16-year-old Swedish girl. Another 20 people were injured as they tried to flee the scene, The Guardian reported.

The chief physician at one of the hospitals treating some of the victims confirmed to the BBC that only one victim remained in critical condition by Monday.

Meanwhile, another three people were strafed by stray bullets during the attack, bringing the total number of wounded to 10, police confirmed to The Guardian.

Police inspector Dannie Rise told reporters Monday that of the 10 people shot, six were women and four were men, BBC reported.

Photos: Copenhagen mall shooting leaves 3 dead, 3 critically wounded

#Shooting#Copenhagen#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Danish#Guardian#Field#Russian#Swedish
