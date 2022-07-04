Photos: Fireworks light up Arlington's sky to celebrate Fourth of July

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — There’s a staple among southern cooks and restaurants to have a killer fried chicken dish in their back pocket or even on their regular menu. Fried chicken is being brought to the forefront on Wednesday, July 6 as it is National Fried Chicken Day! NationalToday says, “Fried chicken was an expensive delicacy up until World War II, but thanks to mass production techniques, we’re now able to indulge ourselves on the cheap in almost any city in the world. So on July 6, we get out our buckets ‘o’ chicken and napkins, because it’s National Fried Chicken Day.”
Comments / 1