An Exclusive Installation Commemorating Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary

Fathom Events and Lionsgate will present Clerks III in more than 700 U.S. movie theaters for two nights only - Tuesday, September 13th and Thursday, September 15th- at 7:00 p.m. local time both nights with an exclusive look behind the scenes with Kevin Smith and the cast of the film. For over 25 years, the cult-classic filmmaker has maintained a unique and direct connection to his audience through the View Askew Universe. Clerks III makes its highly anticipated return to the big screen as Randal (Jeff Anderson), following a massive heart attack, enlists fellow clerks Dante (Brian O'Halloran), Elias (Trevor Fehrman), Jay (Jason Mewes), and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith) to make a movie immortalizing his life at the convenience store that started it all. Clerks III was written and directed by Smith. Liz Destro and Smodco's Jordan Monsanto produced. This is the third film in the trilogy that kicked off Kevin's filmmaking career at Sundance in 1994 and lead to his storied run in Hollywood. Smith will tour the film in select markets as the "Clerks III Convenience Tour" roadshow starts in New Jersey on September 4th.

