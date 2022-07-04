BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: White City woman died in Brookings Harbor auto-pedestrian crash
By Jerry Howard
KDRV
2 days ago
BROOKINGS, Ore. -- NewsWatch 12 has confirmation tonight that an afternoon incident at Brookings Harbor claimed the life of a White City woman. The Curry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident at the port at Brookings Harbor, reportedly involving three people being hit by a vehicle. A Curry County official...
Douglas County(Released by Oregon State Police)-On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to multi-vehicle, serious injury, blocking crash on Highway 38 near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed a tan Toyota Corolla, operated by Cedric Lossing (24) of Myrtle Point, was...
A Myrtle Point man is deceased, and four people were injured, following a serious chain reaction wreck on Tuesday. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:30 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash, which was blocking Highway 38 near milepost 25, about three miles east of Scottsburg.
An out of control van struck several people and vehicles attending a Fourth of July event in Harbor Monday, July 4, resulting in the death of a 38-year old female from White City in Southern Oregon. Witnesses reported the van’s driver, identified as 66-year old Paul Armenta, of Brookings, appeared as if he had passed out behind the wheel. The Econo van went through the crowd striking several people including Hiedei Bailey. Three were transported to the hospital; however, Bailey was pronounced deceased. The other two were treated. The van also struck a couple of parked RVs. The investigation is continuing.
HARBOR, Ore. — Authorities in Curry County are investigating after an out-of-control van driven by a Brookings man struck several people and vehicles in Harbor Monday afternoon during a 4th of July event. One person has been pronounced dead. Just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, Curry County Sheriff’s dispatch received...
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A driver being pursued for reckless driving after nearly hitting a child led law enforcement on a high speed chase in Coos County. The Coos County Sheriff's Office reports that on Thursday, June 30 at 3:10 p.m., a citizen made a direct report of a reckless driver who had nearly struck a young child to a Patrol Deputy on Libby Lane headed towards Charleston.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto woman was killed when her car drove off the road on State Route 99, down an embankment and collided with a tree, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the 25-year-old was headed north near...
HARBOR, Ore. — What began as a time of celebration became what Curry County Sheriff John Ward calls a tragic accident after an out-of-control van driven by a Brookings man plowed into a 4th of July crowd. It happened Monday afternoon in the Harbor neighborhood at the Beach Front...
HARBOR, Ore. — Fourth of July celebrations turned tragic on Monday after a man drove his van into a crowd of people near the Beach Front RV park in Harbor killing one woman and injuring two others. According to the Curry County Sheriff's office, multiple 911 calls came in...
Heavy rain led to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night. An Oregon State Police report said just after 6:30 p.m. troopers were dispatched to the wreck on Interstate 5 southbound about a mile south of the summit of Roberts Mountain. The driver of a sedan said he was traveling at about fifty-five miles an hour, due to the weather, when he lost control of his vehicle and it hit the center barrier. The sedan sustained heavy front-end damage and had to be towed.
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A man is in jail today after he tried to kill a woman by setting her on fire, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office says. At about 9 a.m. on July 1 CCSO deputies responded to Timber Lane for a report of an assault that had occurred the previous night. Deputies said they found evidence to prove that assault had taken place, and that the suspect was hiding in a trailer near the scene of the crime. They also said their investigation found a woman who had been seriously burned. They add that she was flown to a Portland-area hospital for treatment.
CCSO release – Date / Time: 06/30/22 5:30 p.m.; Case Number(s): S2216998; Classification: Attempted Murder, Assault I; Location: 93501 Timber Lane, Coos Bay, Oregon 97420; Suspect(s): Wagoner, Jesse L. 31 years old; Narrative: On July 1, 2022 at approximately 09:00 a.m. a Coos County Sheriff’s deputy responded to Timber Lane in Coos Bay for a report of an assault which had occurred at that location the night prior, but had just been reported to law enforcement. During an investigation, evidence of the assault was found on the property located, and it was believed the suspect, 21 year old Jesse L. Wagoner of Coos Bay was hiding inside a fifth wheel trailer on the property. The investigation also revealed a female victim had been significantly burned inside of a vehicle and subsequently been life flight (transported) to a Portland area hospital for serious burns sustained from the incident. Because of the serious nature of the call, a major crimes team call was activated. While additional officers were arriving at the Timber Lane address and an application for a search warrant was being completed to search the trailer, the suspect (Mr. Wagoner) ignited the trailer on fire from inside. Officers on scene took swift action and chose to enter the trailer, extinguishing the fire and ultimately saving the suspect’s life. The single occupant of the trailer Jesse L. Wagoner was taken to Bay Area Hospital for evaluation and later transported to the Coos County Jail on the charges of Attempted Murder and Assault I. This investigation is on-going.
EAGLE POINT, Ore. - A car has crashed after attempting to elude Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies this afternoon in Eagle Point. A JCSO deputy attempted to pull over a black 2015 BMW around 12 pm on Highway 62 at South Shasta Avenue after observing the vehicle driving recklessly. The suspect vehicle eluded and crashed into two other cars on Highway 62 near Dutton Road. One suspect was taken into custody from the vehicle. Another suspect fled on foot and was picked up by an uninvolved motorist. Medford Police Department (MPD) officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and apprehended the suspect. One victim from the crash was transported to a local hospital.
MYRTLE POINT, Ore. -- The Coos County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man is in jail after he attacked one of their deputies and struck a police dog. The CCSO says at about 11:45 a.m. on July 2, one of their deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in progress. The CCSO says that the deputy determined that a suspect -- Marc Potter, 43 – was menacing and harassing someone, and that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Oregon State Police report today that a single lane of Interstate 5 southbound is open at Exit 11 near Ashland. It says a detour around a crash of two loaded tractor-trailers there ran for about 10 hours overnight. Oregon State Police (OSP) said the crash last night...
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The water tower for the City of Montague in Siskiyou County has been vandalized for the third time recently. The Sheriff's Office says two men were caught on camera this time around and they need help identifying them. Officials said the most-recent vandalism occurred on...
On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 3:30 AM, Josephine County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Browntown Road in southern Josephine County for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival it was learned the victim was deceased and the reporting person was the shooter. The Oregon State Police Major Crime Team was requested by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office to assume lead on the investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed, William Illingworth (47) of Cave Junction, shot and killed a Jacob Benson (42) who had entered his home after an escalating verbal argument. The incident is still under investigation but is currently being investigated as a self-defense shooting. Illingworth has been cooperating with Detectives throughout the investigation. OSP was assisted by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Josephine County District Attorney’s Office and the OSP Forensic Lab.
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the Stockton shooting that left another man dead last week.
Stockton police said, back on the morning of July 1, officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive to investigate reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Detectives later identified Jing Zhi Chen as a suspect in the killing. He was arrested on Tuesday, police said, and has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
Chen is facing a charge of murder, but detectives have yet to detail a motive behind the shooting.
While investigating a shooting last week in the 100 block of Browntown Road near Cave Junction, Josephine County Sheriff's deputies noticed a small grow operation of illegal marijuana on the property. They requested a warrant and later destroyed approximately 419 marijuana plants and three greenhouses. The grow site was unoccupied...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A 25-year-old woman from Modesto has died after a crash near French Camp late Monday night.
California Highway Patrol says, a little before midnight, a woman driving a sedan along northbound Highway 99 went off the east side of the road. The car then crashed into a call box before going down a short embankment and then hitting a large tree near French Camp Road.
Officers say the car caught fire, but a passing good Samaritan managed to pull the woman out.
The woman was soon rushed to the hospital, but CHP says she later died from her injuries.
Exactly why the woman let her car go off the road is unknown.
Three days after an Amtrak train ran into a Honda sedan at an unmarked railway crossing in Brentwood, a nine-year-old boy has succumbed to his injuries and became the fourth person to die from the crash. In the wake of a fatal Amtrak collision in Brentwood a week ago Sunday,...
Comments / 1