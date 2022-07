TOPEKA (KSNT) – Is the City of Topeka a safe place for its residents? According to one source, the answer may be a strong no. Neighborhood Scout reports that the capital city of Kansas might not be the safest place to live. This is best represented through Neighborhood Scout’s low score for Topeka: it ranked as being safer than only 3% of other U.S. cities.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO