STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Sturgis, Ky. will be giving out free food boxes on July 8 at The Well. Boxes will start being given out at 12 p.m. The boxes are first come, first serve while supplies last. More information can be found on the City of Sturgis Facebook page.

STURGIS, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO