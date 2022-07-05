SHIELD Testing at Whiteside County Health to Resume on Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford has condemned an Auburn Street building intended to be used as an abortion clinic. A sign posted on the former acupuncture clinic, at 611 Auburn Street, says the building was condemned due to an “open sewer.” A spokesperson for the City of Rockford said Tuesday that the […]
MACOMB/Moline, IL — The University continues to follow Gov. Pritzker’s Executive Order, which was recently extended and outlines testing requirements for unvaccinated employees and students who are physically on WIU’s campuses. Due to continued negotiations between the State of Illinois and the SHIELD Illinois testing program, WIU will change its testing methods until further notice.
Davenport is taking part in a new program aimed at reducing the amount of trash that makes its way into local waterways. The effort is led by the EPA and the Commission for Environmental Cooperation. Here's how it works: they're going to install trash capture devices at Duck Creek in Marquette Park and in Goose and Silver Creeks. It's called the Osprey initiative and the devices will be in place through the fall. They'll look like this:
It seems in the spring and summer months every community deals with the same issue and that is how people take care of their lawns. Another issue is what happens to the grass clippings. If the grass clippings are blown into the street and left there, that can cause a problem.
The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Mobile Vaccine Clinic will be at the Zion Lutheran Church for a Low-Cost Mobile Vaccine Clinic on Thursday, July 7 from 2-5 p.m. Cats must be in carriers and dogs must be leashed. The Zion Lutheran Church is at 1216 8th St., Davenport. Low-Cost...
In December of 2017, the Dixon City Council approved an agreement with the audit company, Azavar Government Solutions. Azavar specializes in finding the maximum revenue owed to municipalities through fines and taxes. This is work smaller communities do not have the ability or resources to do themselves. At the Dixon...
Community Services Director Ron Lund says the property in Rock Island was donated to Project Now several years ago, and underwent extensive renovation. "We have an affordable housing crisis in our community - we're short 6,600 units. And really when you start looking at the demographics and the clients, we have a huge veteran population in the Quad Cities."
After a three day Fourth of July holiday weekend, the Rock Falls City Council got back to work last Tuesday evening and jumped right in attending to the business at hand. Up for a first reading was the amending of the Rock Falls Municipal Code relating to transfers of liquor licenses. Second Ward Alderman Brian Snow explained that most businesses that have a liquor license are under a corporation rather than an individual. In the event that a member of the corporation decides to leave, the license is maintained, and the new members are added. This helps with continuity and conforms to the state rules concerning the transferring of such license.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport firefighters responded to Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities for reports of a structure fire. Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities is located at 3625 Mississippi Avenue. According to an official with Habitat, the fire was only on the roof. No damage was done to the inside...
MOLINE, Ill. — It's official! Tuesday night's severe storm complex was a derecho. The powerful storm system comes less than a year after another strong derecho tore through the area back in December of 2021. What is a derecho?. A derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with...
During the 4th of July and sometimes well beyond it, the sound of booming illegal fireworks can be heard in the night sky. Sometimes the booming sound can even be heard late at night. During the Tuesday night Sterling City Council meeting one alderman spoke of how many complaint calls...
The list of Illinois' best school districts and individual schools for 2022 has just been released. It is curated by NICHE through the analysis of both academic and student life data via the U.S. Department of Education. The factors used to determine a district's rating include its academics. teachers, culture and diversity, a parent/student survey on the overall experience, health and safety, resources and facilities, clubs and activities, and sports. The bulk of the grade comes from academics and teachers, which adds up to 65% of the grade.
MOLINE, Ill — Following a lively July 4th weekend, authorities across the Quad Cities area reported a low number of fireworks-related injuries and tickets. News 8 reached out to local police departments and health services to see how many fireworks citations or injuries were reported across the holiday weekend.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A series of false 9-1-1 calls prompts Rockford Park District Police to warn the public about the dangers of swatting. Police say the dangerous prank known as swatting is a class four felony, which is the exact charge 21-year-old Jovawn Reynolds will now face. If convicted,...
The Dixon Park District hopes everyone had a good Petunia Festival. The district says they were honored to hear they received Best Float in the Petunia Festival Parade. The District also wanted to thank their entire team for walking, handing out popsicles, and all the other work that went into our parade float this year!
Fourth of July rains led to area sinkholes in La Salle and Oglesby. La Salle closed the intersection of Fourth and Bucklin streets Monday following heavy rains. Mayor Jeff Grove said there is no danger to the public and the public works department would address the issue Tuesday morning. Rain...
SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived on the scene at mile marker 303 on I-80 East in Scott County. That is between Middle Road and LeClaire city limits.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Quad Cities law enforcement agencies are reminding residents to be more vigilant about locking their cars after a reported string of recent thefts. On Tuesday, July 5, the Rock Island Police Department made a Facebook post about the recent thefts in the area and common threads between them. Across the river, the Davenport Police Department echoed RIPD's message.
OREGON — On July 1, 2022 at approximately 6:37 p.m. Ogle County Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Illinois Route 64 and Limekiln Road. After a brief investigation, Deputies arrested Randi M. Suter, age 34 of Oregon, was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Cannabis (Improper Container/Driver). Suter was taken into custody and released on the scene on an individual bond with a return court date set. Suter was additionally cited for Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle. All subjects are presumed innocent.
Peach fundraiser forms through the Warren-Henderson Farm Bureau are ready and ordering are being taken now. If you have ordered in the past, order forms have been sent out in the mail otherwise forms can be found online at whfarmbureau.org or at the office. Manager Gina Long says this year there are a couple of new items that can be ordered:
