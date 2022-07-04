CBS Evening News, July 4, 2022

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell took to Instagram to share that his younger teenage brother was killed in Chicago early Friday morning. According to the New York Post, 18-year-old Christian Caldwell was shot to death amid gunfire, and CBS reported that authorities found approximately 50 shell casings at the scene. Police said that the suspect fled and no arrests have been made yet. In his Instagram post, Caldwell described Friday as “legitimately the worst day of my existence.” The analyst, who is from Chicago and has previously talked about violence in the city, continued, writing, “Never could I have imagined my baby brother’s life would be stolen from him.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO