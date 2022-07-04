ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CBS Evening News, July 4, 2022

CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManhunt underway after mass shooting...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

The father of the Highland Park shooting suspect claimed his son called the Copenhagen shooter an 'idiot' the night before the July 4th massacre

The father of the Highland Park shooting suspect said he talked about another mass shooting the night before the massacre. Robert Crimo Jr. said his son called the gunman who killed three people at a Copenhagen shopping mall*/ an "idiot." Crimo and the suspect's mother retained attorney Steve Greenberg, whose...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS News

Man held as person of interest in Illinois 4th of July parade shooting: CBS News Flash July 5, 2022

Police have captured a 21-year-old man they’re calling a person of interest in the shooting attack that left six people dead at an Illinois 4th of July parade. An 11-year-old boy died in what his mom says was a “tragic freak accident” with fireworks in Indiana. And swimmer Ryan Lochte says he’ll auction off six of his 12 Olympic medals, with the money going to a charity for terminally ill children.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Evening News#Parade#Violent Crime#Manhunt#Tiktok
The Hollywood Reporter

Death Toll in Chicago-Area July 4th Parade Shooting Rises to Seven People

The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun that killed at least seven people, then evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd, police said Tuesday. A spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force told a news conference that the suspected shooter, who was arrested late Monday, used a high-powered rifle “similar to an AR-15” to spray bullets from atop a commercial building into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park, a close-knit community on the shores...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Analyst’s Teenage Brother Shot and Killed in Chicago

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell took to Instagram to share that his younger teenage brother was killed in Chicago early Friday morning. According to the New York Post, 18-year-old Christian Caldwell was shot to death amid gunfire, and CBS reported that authorities found approximately 50 shell casings at the scene. Police said that the suspect fled and no arrests have been made yet. In his Instagram post, Caldwell described Friday as “legitimately the worst day of my existence.” The analyst, who is from Chicago and has previously talked about violence in the city, continued, writing, “Never could I have imagined my baby brother’s life would be stolen from him.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Former CBS4 News Anchor Robb Hanrahan has passed away

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Former CBS4 News Anchor Robb Hanrahan has passed away. He was 60 years old. Hanrahan anchored CBS4 News at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. with Maggie Rodriguez starting in 2003. Hanrahan and the CBS4 News team won a National Edward R. Murrow Award for coverage of...
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS News

Law enforcement expert calls accused parade shooter a "calculated, smart person"

Police released a surveillance image showing the accused Highland Park, Illinois parade shooter leaving the scene disguised in women's clothing to help him blend in with the crowd. Larry Barton, PhD, a threat consultant who also teaches at the FBI Academy, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBS News about what the suspect's alleged moves tell us about his motivations.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Lavinia Thompson

Kaitlin Armstrong returned to the U.S. after 43 days on the run

More details are emerging on the time Kaitlin Armstrong spent on the run and the drastic measures she took to evade capture, according to reports from CNN and KXAN. Armstrong dyed her hair dark brown and cut it to shoulder-length, Deputy Marshal Brandon Filla told CNN on June 30. He added that she “previously resembled” the person whose passport she used to leave the U.S., though he didn’t reveal whose passport she used or whether it was given to her willfully, CNN says.
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Highland Park shooting - live: Police arrest person of interest Robert Crimo in July 4 parade massacre

At least six people have been killed and 30 injured in a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Illinois, with the gunman still at large several hours on from the attack.Police named Robert E Crimo, 22, as a person of interest in the shooting and took him into custody after an hours-long manhunt around Highland Park.A gunman on a rooftop opened fire during a 4 July parade in the Chicago suburb, sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycle fleeing in terror, said the police.While “several of the deceased victims” died at the scene,...
CHICAGO, IL
Complex

2 Police Officers Shot During Philadelphia July Fourth Fireworks Show

Two police officers were shot and injured during a July Fourth celebration in Philadelphia, NBC News reports. Both officers were taken to a local hospital and are in stable conditions. Video from the shooting shows thousands of people fleeing the scene, which unfolded in the city’s Fairmount Street-Art Museum area....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

CBS News

499K+
Followers
59K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy